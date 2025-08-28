Moedas / CHEF
CHEF: The Chefs' Warehouse Inc
66.77 USD 0.67 (0.99%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CHEF para hoje mudou para -0.99%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 66.76 e o mais alto foi 68.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CHEF Notícias
Faixa diária
66.76 68.02
Faixa anual
38.36 68.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 67.44
- Open
- 67.45
- Bid
- 66.77
- Ask
- 67.07
- Low
- 66.76
- High
- 68.02
- Volume
- 132
- Mudança diária
- -0.99%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.05%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 24.08%
- Mudança anual
- 59.70%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh