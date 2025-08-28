통화 / CHEF
CHEF: The Chefs' Warehouse Inc
64.93 USD 1.76 (2.64%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CHEF 환율이 오늘 -2.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 64.86이고 고가는 66.85이었습니다.
The Chefs' Warehouse Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
64.86 66.85
년간 변동
38.36 68.94
- 이전 종가
- 66.69
- 시가
- 66.69
- Bid
- 64.93
- Ask
- 65.23
- 저가
- 64.86
- 고가
- 66.85
- 볼륨
- 736
- 일일 변동
- -2.64%
- 월 변동
- 3.13%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.67%
- 년간 변동율
- 55.30%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K