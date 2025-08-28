通貨 / CHEF
CHEF: The Chefs' Warehouse Inc
66.69 USD 0.75 (1.11%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CHEFの今日の為替レートは、-1.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり66.28の安値と68.24の高値で取引されました。
The Chefs' Warehouse Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CHEF News
1日のレンジ
66.28 68.24
1年のレンジ
38.36 68.94
- 以前の終値
- 67.44
- 始値
- 67.68
- 買値
- 66.69
- 買値
- 66.99
- 安値
- 66.28
- 高値
- 68.24
- 出来高
- 1.049 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.92%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.94%
- 1年の変化
- 59.51%
