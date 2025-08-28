クォートセクション
通貨 / CHEF
株に戻る

CHEF: The Chefs' Warehouse Inc

66.69 USD 0.75 (1.11%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CHEFの今日の為替レートは、-1.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり66.28の安値と68.24の高値で取引されました。

The Chefs' Warehouse Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHEF News

1日のレンジ
66.28 68.24
1年のレンジ
38.36 68.94
以前の終値
67.44
始値
67.68
買値
66.69
買値
66.99
安値
66.28
高値
68.24
出来高
1.049 K
1日の変化
-1.11%
1ヶ月の変化
5.92%
6ヶ月の変化
23.94%
1年の変化
59.51%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K