CHEF: The Chefs' Warehouse Inc
64.93 USD 1.76 (2.64%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CHEF ha avuto una variazione del -2.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.86 e ad un massimo di 66.85.
Segui le dinamiche di The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CHEF News
Intervallo Giornaliero
64.86 66.85
Intervallo Annuale
38.36 68.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 66.69
- Apertura
- 66.69
- Bid
- 64.93
- Ask
- 65.23
- Minimo
- 64.86
- Massimo
- 66.85
- Volume
- 736
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 55.30%
20 settembre, sabato