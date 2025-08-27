货币 / CHEF
CHEF: The Chefs' Warehouse Inc
67.52 USD 1.88 (2.86%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CHEF汇率已更改2.86%。当日，交易品种以低点65.76和高点67.63进行交易。
关注The Chefs' Warehouse Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CHEF新闻
日范围
65.76 67.63
年范围
38.36 68.94
- 前一天收盘价
- 65.64
- 开盘价
- 65.82
- 卖价
- 67.52
- 买价
- 67.82
- 最低价
- 65.76
- 最高价
- 67.63
- 交易量
- 236
- 日变化
- 2.86%
- 月变化
- 7.24%
- 6个月变化
- 25.48%
- 年变化
- 61.49%
