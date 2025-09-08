Moedas / CASY
CASY: Caseys General Stores Inc
556.01 USD 0.70 (0.13%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CASY para hoje mudou para 0.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 550.81 e o mais alto foi 557.51.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Caseys General Stores Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CASY Notícias
- 4 Stocks to Buy on a Pullback
- Retail Sales Continue to Soar on Robust Demand: 4 Stocks with Upside
- Here's Why Casey's General Stores (CASY) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights SharkNinja, Genesco, Casey's and Sprouts Farmers Market
- Ações da Casey’s General Stores atingem máxima histórica de US$ 563,78
- Caseys General Stores stock hits all-time high at 563.78 USD
- These 4 Retail Stocks Could See Big Moves This Holiday Season
- Casey's General Stores (CASY) Is Up 9.54% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Stock Market Runs To Highs On Surging Oracle, Fed Rate Cut Hopes: Weekly Review
- Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Casey's General Stores (CASY) This Year?
- Why Casey's General Stores (CASY) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
- Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Company News for Sep 10, 2025
- Casey’s General Stores stock price target raised to $580 by Wells Fargo
- Casey’s General Stores price target raised to $540 from $515 at BMO Capital
- Jefferies raises Casey’s General Stores price target to $600 on strong Q1
- Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Casey's General Stores: This Dividend Aristocrat Keeps Beating The Market (CASY)
- Casey’s General Stores stock holds Sector Perform rating at RBC after strong Q1
- CASY Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Inside Sales Up 14.2% Y/Y
- Casey’s September 2025 presentation: 500-store expansion plan amid record earnings
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Casey's General Stores Stock Flat After Q1 Earnings Report - Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)
Faixa diária
550.81 557.51
Faixa anual
363.00 571.56
- Fechamento anterior
- 555.31
- Open
- 550.81
- Bid
- 556.01
- Ask
- 556.31
- Low
- 550.81
- High
- 557.51
- Volume
- 25
- Mudança diária
- 0.13%
- Mudança mensal
- 13.27%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 28.51%
- Mudança anual
- 48.03%
