CASY: Caseys General Stores Inc

543.71 USD 11.60 (2.09%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CASYの今日の為替レートは、-2.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり541.38の安値と557.51の高値で取引されました。

Caseys General Stores Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
541.38 557.51
1年のレンジ
363.00 571.56
以前の終値
555.31
始値
550.81
買値
543.71
買値
544.01
安値
541.38
高値
557.51
出来高
616
1日の変化
-2.09%
1ヶ月の変化
10.76%
6ヶ月の変化
25.67%
1年の変化
44.76%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
フィラデルフィア連銀製造業景況指数（Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index）
実際
23.2
期待
3.7
-0.3
12:30
USD
フィラデルフィア連邦準備制度雇用
実際
5.6
期待
7.6
5.9
12:30
USD
新規失業保険申請件数
実際
231 K
期待
282 K
264 K
12:30
USD
失業保険申請件数
実際
1.920 M
期待
1.935 M
1.927 M
14:00
USD
景気先行指数前月比
実際
-0.5%
期待
-0.2%
-0.1%
17:00
USD
10年TIPS入札
実際
1.734%
期待
1.985%
20:00
USD
TIC純長期取引
実際
$​49.2 B
期待
$​123.1 B
$​151.0 B