CASY: Caseys General Stores Inc
543.71 USD 11.60 (2.09%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CASYの今日の為替レートは、-2.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり541.38の安値と557.51の高値で取引されました。
Caseys General Stores Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
541.38 557.51
1年のレンジ
363.00 571.56
- 以前の終値
- 555.31
- 始値
- 550.81
- 買値
- 543.71
- 買値
- 544.01
- 安値
- 541.38
- 高値
- 557.51
- 出来高
- 616
- 1日の変化
- -2.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.76%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 25.67%
- 1年の変化
- 44.76%
