货币 / CASY
CASY: Caseys General Stores Inc
567.50 USD 6.32 (1.13%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CASY汇率已更改1.13%。当日，交易品种以低点564.00和高点569.68进行交易。
关注Caseys General Stores Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
564.00 569.68
年范围
363.00 569.68
- 前一天收盘价
- 561.18
- 开盘价
- 565.72
- 卖价
- 567.50
- 买价
- 567.80
- 最低价
- 564.00
- 最高价
- 569.68
- 交易量
- 101
- 日变化
- 1.13%
- 月变化
- 15.61%
- 6个月变化
- 31.17%
- 年变化
- 51.09%
