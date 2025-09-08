Dövizler / CASY
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
CASY: Caseys General Stores Inc
547.10 USD 3.39 (0.62%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CASY fiyatı bugün 0.62% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 538.29 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 547.94 aralığında işlem gördü.
Caseys General Stores Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CASY haberleri
- 4 Stocks to Buy on a Pullback
- Retail Sales Continue to Soar on Robust Demand: 4 Stocks with Upside
- Here's Why Casey's General Stores (CASY) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights SharkNinja, Genesco, Casey's and Sprouts Farmers Market
- Casey’s General Stores hisseleri 563,78 dolar ile tüm zamanların en yüksek seviyesine ulaştı
- Caseys General Stores stock hits all-time high at 563.78 USD
- These 4 Retail Stocks Could See Big Moves This Holiday Season
- Casey's General Stores (CASY) Is Up 9.54% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Stock Market Runs To Highs On Surging Oracle, Fed Rate Cut Hopes: Weekly Review
- Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Casey's General Stores (CASY) This Year?
- Why Casey's General Stores (CASY) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
- Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Company News for Sep 10, 2025
- Casey’s General Stores stock price target raised to $580 by Wells Fargo
- Casey’s General Stores price target raised to $540 from $515 at BMO Capital
- Jefferies raises Casey’s General Stores price target to $600 on strong Q1
- Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Casey's General Stores: This Dividend Aristocrat Keeps Beating The Market (CASY)
- Casey’s General Stores stock holds Sector Perform rating at RBC after strong Q1
- CASY Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Inside Sales Up 14.2% Y/Y
- Casey’s September 2025 presentation: 500-store expansion plan amid record earnings
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Casey's General Stores Stock Flat After Q1 Earnings Report - Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)
Günlük aralık
538.29 547.94
Yıllık aralık
363.00 571.56
- Önceki kapanış
- 543.71
- Açılış
- 545.36
- Satış
- 547.10
- Alış
- 547.40
- Düşük
- 538.29
- Yüksek
- 547.94
- Hacim
- 848
- Günlük değişim
- 0.62%
- Aylık değişim
- 11.45%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 26.45%
- Yıllık değişim
- 45.66%
21 Eylül, Pazar