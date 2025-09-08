FiyatlarBölümler
CASY: Caseys General Stores Inc

547.10 USD 3.39 (0.62%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CASY fiyatı bugün 0.62% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 538.29 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 547.94 aralığında işlem gördü.

Caseys General Stores Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
538.29 547.94
Yıllık aralık
363.00 571.56
Önceki kapanış
543.71
Açılış
545.36
Satış
547.10
Alış
547.40
Düşük
538.29
Yüksek
547.94
Hacim
848
Günlük değişim
0.62%
Aylık değişim
11.45%
6 aylık değişim
26.45%
Yıllık değişim
45.66%
21 Eylül, Pazar