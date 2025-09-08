Divisas / CASY
CASY: Caseys General Stores Inc
555.31 USD 5.87 (1.05%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CASY de hoy ha cambiado un -1.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 554.65, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 571.56.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Caseys General Stores Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
554.65 571.56
Rango anual
363.00 571.56
- Cierres anteriores
- 561.18
- Open
- 565.72
- Bid
- 555.31
- Ask
- 555.61
- Low
- 554.65
- High
- 571.56
- Volumen
- 891
- Cambio diario
- -1.05%
- Cambio mensual
- 13.12%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 28.35%
- Cambio anual
- 47.85%
