CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / CASY
Volver a Acciones

CASY: Caseys General Stores Inc

555.31 USD 5.87 (1.05%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CASY de hoy ha cambiado un -1.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 554.65, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 571.56.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Caseys General Stores Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CASY News

Rango diario
554.65 571.56
Rango anual
363.00 571.56
Cierres anteriores
561.18
Open
565.72
Bid
555.31
Ask
555.61
Low
554.65
High
571.56
Volumen
891
Cambio diario
-1.05%
Cambio mensual
13.12%
Cambio a 6 meses
28.35%
Cambio anual
47.85%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B