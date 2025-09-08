QuotazioniSezioni
CASY: Caseys General Stores Inc

547.10 USD 3.39 (0.62%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CASY ha avuto una variazione del 0.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 538.29 e ad un massimo di 547.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Caseys General Stores Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
538.29 547.94
Intervallo Annuale
363.00 571.56
Chiusura Precedente
543.71
Apertura
545.36
Bid
547.10
Ask
547.40
Minimo
538.29
Massimo
547.94
Volume
848
Variazione giornaliera
0.62%
Variazione Mensile
11.45%
Variazione Semestrale
26.45%
Variazione Annuale
45.66%
20 settembre, sabato