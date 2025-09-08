Valute / CASY
CASY: Caseys General Stores Inc
547.10 USD 3.39 (0.62%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CASY ha avuto una variazione del 0.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 538.29 e ad un massimo di 547.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Caseys General Stores Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
538.29 547.94
Intervallo Annuale
363.00 571.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 543.71
- Apertura
- 545.36
- Bid
- 547.10
- Ask
- 547.40
- Minimo
- 538.29
- Massimo
- 547.94
- Volume
- 848
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- 45.66%
20 settembre, sabato