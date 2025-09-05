Currencies / CASY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CASY: Caseys General Stores Inc
552.71 USD 2.20 (0.40%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CASY exchange rate has changed by -0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 548.65 and at a high of 558.65.
Follow Caseys General Stores Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CASY News
- Casey's General Stores (CASY) Is Up 9.54% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Stock Market Runs To Highs On Surging Oracle, Fed Rate Cut Hopes: Weekly Review
- Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Casey's General Stores (CASY) This Year?
- Why Casey's General Stores (CASY) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
- Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Company News for Sep 10, 2025
- Casey’s General Stores stock price target raised to $580 by Wells Fargo
- Casey’s General Stores price target raised to $540 from $515 at BMO Capital
- Jefferies raises Casey’s General Stores price target to $600 on strong Q1
- Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Casey's General Stores: This Dividend Aristocrat Keeps Beating The Market (CASY)
- Casey’s General Stores stock holds Sector Perform rating at RBC after strong Q1
- CASY Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Inside Sales Up 14.2% Y/Y
- Casey’s September 2025 presentation: 500-store expansion plan amid record earnings
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Casey's General Stores Stock Flat After Q1 Earnings Report - Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)
- Casey’s General Stores beats Q1 earnings, maintains outlook
- Caseys earnings beat by $0.74, revenue topped estimates
- Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: GameStop, Oracle, Chewy - GameStop (NYSE:GME)
- Casey's Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)
- Adobe, Kroger To Report Earnings While Markets Await Core CPI
- Stock Market Week Ahead: OPEC, iPhone17 Launch And Communacopia
- Casey’s General, MamaMancini’s, and more set to report earnings Monday
Daily Range
548.65 558.65
Year Range
363.00 562.97
- Previous Close
- 554.91
- Open
- 554.88
- Bid
- 552.71
- Ask
- 553.01
- Low
- 548.65
- High
- 558.65
- Volume
- 341
- Daily Change
- -0.40%
- Month Change
- 12.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.75%
- Year Change
- 47.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%