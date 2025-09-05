QuotesSections
CASY
CASY: Caseys General Stores Inc

552.71 USD 2.20 (0.40%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CASY exchange rate has changed by -0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 548.65 and at a high of 558.65.

Daily Range
548.65 558.65
Year Range
363.00 562.97
Previous Close
554.91
Open
554.88
Bid
552.71
Ask
553.01
Low
548.65
High
558.65
Volume
341
Daily Change
-0.40%
Month Change
12.59%
6 Months Change
27.75%
Year Change
47.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%