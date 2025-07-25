Moedas / BG
BG: Bunge Limited Bunge Limited
80.50 USD 0.07 (0.09%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BG para hoje mudou para 0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 80.20 e o mais alto foi 81.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Bunge Limited Bunge Limited. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
80.20 81.12
Faixa anual
67.40 99.39
- Fechamento anterior
- 80.43
- Open
- 81.02
- Bid
- 80.50
- Ask
- 80.80
- Low
- 80.20
- High
- 81.12
- Volume
- 54
- Mudança diária
- 0.09%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.55%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.64%
- Mudança anual
- -16.52%
