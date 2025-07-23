通貨 / BG
BG: Bunge Limited Bunge Limited
79.89 USD 0.54 (0.67%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BGの今日の為替レートは、-0.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり79.42の安値と81.12の高値で取引されました。
Bunge Limited Bunge Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BG News
1日のレンジ
79.42 81.12
1年のレンジ
67.40 99.39
- 以前の終値
- 80.43
- 始値
- 81.02
- 買値
- 79.89
- 買値
- 80.19
- 安値
- 79.42
- 高値
- 81.12
- 出来高
- 2.716 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.67%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.28%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.85%
- 1年の変化
- -17.15%
