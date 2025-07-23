FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / BG
BG: Bunge Limited Bunge Limited

79.19 USD 0.70 (0.88%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BG fiyatı bugün -0.88% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 79.14 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 80.10 aralığında işlem gördü.

Bunge Limited Bunge Limited hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
79.14 80.10
Yıllık aralık
67.40 99.39
Önceki kapanış
79.89
Açılış
79.84
Satış
79.19
Alış
79.49
Düşük
79.14
Yüksek
80.10
Hacim
2.815 K
Günlük değişim
-0.88%
Aylık değişim
-5.12%
6 aylık değişim
2.94%
Yıllık değişim
-17.88%
