BG: Bunge Limited Bunge Limited
81.01 USD 0.71 (0.88%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BG exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 79.57 and at a high of 81.25.
Follow Bunge Limited Bunge Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BG News
- Bunge stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS on biofuel outlook
- RPV: Large Cap Value ETF With High Volatility
- Food grocers urge grain traders to uphold Brazil’s soy moratorium initiative
- Adecoagro Q2 2025: Weak Earnings, No Catalysts, Downgrade To Sell (NYSE:AGRO)
- JPMorgan assumes coverage on Bunge stock with Overweight rating
- Bunge stock rating reiterated as Buy by UBS with $100 price target
- Trump Urges China To Quadruple US Soybean Purchases To Address Their Shortage, Tackle Trade Deficit—Experts Say 'Highly Unlikely' - Bunge Global (NYSE:BG), Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)
- Trump's Tariffs Just Blew Up the Farm Economy--Here's What Investors Need to Know
- Nutrien expects more fertilizer use by farmers despite low crop prices
- Glencore says long-term strategy may involve sale of Bunge stake
- Trump’s America First biodiesel policy could cost US companies, consumers, trade groups warn
- Bunge to raise $1.3 billion through senior notes offering
- BG Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y on Weak Results Across Segments
- Bunge Global SA 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BG)
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bunge Global (BG) Q2 Earnings
- Bunge Q2 2025 slides: adjusted EPS falls 24% as strategic transformation advances
- Bunge Global (BG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Morning Bid: Get set for 3-day obstacle course
- Bunge shares rise as second-quarter profit beats expectations
- Bunge beats quarterly profit estimates on processing margin recovery
- Bunge earnings beat by $0.17, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bunge Ready to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- What Will Happen Next After Trump Strikes Asian Tariff Deals
- CVS and Archer-Daniels-Midland Look Good on This Ratio
Daily Range
79.57 81.25
Year Range
67.40 99.39
- Previous Close
- 80.30
- Open
- 80.74
- Bid
- 81.01
- Ask
- 81.31
- Low
- 79.57
- High
- 81.25
- Volume
- 856
- Daily Change
- 0.88%
- Month Change
- -2.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.30%
- Year Change
- -15.99%
