Moedas / APVO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
APVO: Aptevo Therapeutics Inc
1.98 USD 0.57 (40.43%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do APVO para hoje mudou para 40.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.77 e o mais alto foi 2.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APVO Notícias
- Ações da Aptevo Therapeutics disparam após taxa de remissão de 100% em estudo de LMA
- Aptevo Therapeutics stock soars after 100% remission rate in AML trial
- Aptevo expands cancer pipeline with two new trispecific therapies
- Aptevo highlights prostate cancer bispecific antibody candidate
- Aptevo Reports 85% Remission in Q2
- Aptevo Therapeutics shareholders approve all proposals at annual meeting
- Aptevo regains Nasdaq compliance following $15.9 million equity raise
- Aptevo Therapeutics closes $8 million registered direct offering
- Aptevo adds Nectin-4 targeting therapy to CD3 bispecific portfolio
- Smith & Wesson Brands Posts Weak Q4 Results, Joins Aptevo Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Why Cheetah Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
- Crude Oil Moves Higher; US Weekly Jobless Claims Decline - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)
- Dow Surges 150 Points; Korn Ferry Earnings Top Views - CERo Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CERO), Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Why Is Micro-Cap Aptevo Stock Trading Higher On Wednesday? - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Aptevo Therapeutics raises $8 million in registered direct offering
- Aptevo Therapeutics stock soars after impressive AML treatment results
- Aptevo reports 85% remission rate in frontline AML trial
- Aptevo Participating in the BIO International Convention
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (May 27 to May 30) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Aptevo Therapeutics enacts reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq compliance
- Aptevo reports high remission in AML patients with new drug
- Why Netflix Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), Thunder Power Holdings (NASDAQ:AIEV)
- Why Penguin Solutions Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Aptevo Therapeutics Says Two Additional Patients In Early-Stage Leukemia Trial Achieve Remission Within 30 Days of Treatment - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
Faixa diária
1.77 2.55
Faixa anual
0.26 18.87
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.41
- Open
- 2.52
- Bid
- 1.98
- Ask
- 2.28
- Low
- 1.77
- High
- 2.55
- Volume
- 58.398 K
- Mudança diária
- 40.43%
- Mudança mensal
- 21.47%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 78.38%
- Mudança anual
- -70.27%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh