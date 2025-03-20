货币 / APVO
APVO: Aptevo Therapeutics Inc
1.41 USD 0.09 (6.00%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日APVO汇率已更改-6.00%。当日，交易品种以低点1.32和高点1.53进行交易。
关注Aptevo Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APVO新闻
- Aptevo Therapeutics股价在AML试验中达到100%缓解率后飙升
- Aptevo Therapeutics stock soars after 100% remission rate in AML trial
- Aptevo expands cancer pipeline with two new trispecific therapies
- Aptevo highlights prostate cancer bispecific antibody candidate
- Aptevo Reports 85% Remission in Q2
- Aptevo Therapeutics shareholders approve all proposals at annual meeting
- Aptevo regains Nasdaq compliance following $15.9 million equity raise
- Aptevo Therapeutics closes $8 million registered direct offering
- Aptevo adds Nectin-4 targeting therapy to CD3 bispecific portfolio
- Smith & Wesson Brands Posts Weak Q4 Results, Joins Aptevo Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Why Cheetah Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
- Crude Oil Moves Higher; US Weekly Jobless Claims Decline - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)
- Dow Surges 150 Points; Korn Ferry Earnings Top Views - CERo Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CERO), Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Why Is Micro-Cap Aptevo Stock Trading Higher On Wednesday? - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Aptevo Therapeutics raises $8 million in registered direct offering
- Aptevo Therapeutics stock soars after impressive AML treatment results
- Aptevo reports 85% remission rate in frontline AML trial
- Aptevo Participating in the BIO International Convention
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (May 27 to May 30) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Aptevo Therapeutics enacts reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq compliance
- Aptevo reports high remission in AML patients with new drug
- Why Netflix Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), Thunder Power Holdings (NASDAQ:AIEV)
- Why Penguin Solutions Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Aptevo Therapeutics Says Two Additional Patients In Early-Stage Leukemia Trial Achieve Remission Within 30 Days of Treatment - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
日范围
1.32 1.53
年范围
0.26 18.87
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.50
- 开盘价
- 1.51
- 卖价
- 1.41
- 买价
- 1.71
- 最低价
- 1.32
- 最高价
- 1.53
- 交易量
- 3.275 K
- 日变化
- -6.00%
- 月变化
- -13.50%
- 6个月变化
- 27.03%
- 年变化
- -78.83%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值