Currencies / APVO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
APVO: Aptevo Therapeutics Inc
1.50 USD 0.06 (4.17%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
APVO exchange rate has changed by 4.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.42 and at a high of 2.71.
Follow Aptevo Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APVO News
- Aptevo Therapeutics stock soars after 100% remission rate in AML trial
- Aptevo expands cancer pipeline with two new trispecific therapies
- Aptevo highlights prostate cancer bispecific antibody candidate
- Aptevo Reports 85% Remission in Q2
- Aptevo Therapeutics shareholders approve all proposals at annual meeting
- Aptevo regains Nasdaq compliance following $15.9 million equity raise
- Aptevo Therapeutics closes $8 million registered direct offering
- Aptevo adds Nectin-4 targeting therapy to CD3 bispecific portfolio
- Smith & Wesson Brands Posts Weak Q4 Results, Joins Aptevo Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Why Cheetah Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
- Crude Oil Moves Higher; US Weekly Jobless Claims Decline - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)
- Dow Surges 150 Points; Korn Ferry Earnings Top Views - CERo Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CERO), Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Why Is Micro-Cap Aptevo Stock Trading Higher On Wednesday? - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Aptevo Therapeutics raises $8 million in registered direct offering
- Aptevo Therapeutics stock soars after impressive AML treatment results
- Aptevo reports 85% remission rate in frontline AML trial
- Aptevo Participating in the BIO International Convention
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (May 27 to May 30) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Aptevo Therapeutics enacts reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq compliance
- Aptevo reports high remission in AML patients with new drug
- Why Netflix Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), Thunder Power Holdings (NASDAQ:AIEV)
- Why Penguin Solutions Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Aptevo Therapeutics Says Two Additional Patients In Early-Stage Leukemia Trial Achieve Remission Within 30 Days of Treatment - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
Daily Range
1.42 2.71
Year Range
0.26 18.87
- Previous Close
- 1.44
- Open
- 2.23
- Bid
- 1.50
- Ask
- 1.80
- Low
- 1.42
- High
- 2.71
- Volume
- 87.682 K
- Daily Change
- 4.17%
- Month Change
- -7.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.14%
- Year Change
- -77.48%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev