APVO: Aptevo Therapeutics Inc
1.98 USD 0.57 (40.43%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
APVOの今日の為替レートは、40.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.77の安値と2.55の高値で取引されました。
Aptevo Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
APVO News
- Aptevo Therapeutics社の株価、AML試験で100%の寛解率を達成し急騰
- Aptevo Therapeutics stock soars after 100% remission rate in AML trial
- Aptevo expands cancer pipeline with two new trispecific therapies
- Aptevo highlights prostate cancer bispecific antibody candidate
- Aptevo Reports 85% Remission in Q2
- Aptevo Therapeutics shareholders approve all proposals at annual meeting
- Aptevo regains Nasdaq compliance following $15.9 million equity raise
- Aptevo Therapeutics closes $8 million registered direct offering
- Aptevo adds Nectin-4 targeting therapy to CD3 bispecific portfolio
- Smith & Wesson Brands Posts Weak Q4 Results, Joins Aptevo Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Why Cheetah Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
- Crude Oil Moves Higher; US Weekly Jobless Claims Decline - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)
- Dow Surges 150 Points; Korn Ferry Earnings Top Views - CERo Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CERO), Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Why Is Micro-Cap Aptevo Stock Trading Higher On Wednesday? - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Aptevo Therapeutics raises $8 million in registered direct offering
- Aptevo Therapeutics stock soars after impressive AML treatment results
- Aptevo reports 85% remission rate in frontline AML trial
- Aptevo Participating in the BIO International Convention
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (May 27 to May 30) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Aptevo Therapeutics enacts reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq compliance
- Aptevo reports high remission in AML patients with new drug
- Why Netflix Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), Thunder Power Holdings (NASDAQ:AIEV)
- Why Penguin Solutions Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Aptevo Therapeutics Says Two Additional Patients In Early-Stage Leukemia Trial Achieve Remission Within 30 Days of Treatment - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
1日のレンジ
1.77 2.55
1年のレンジ
0.26 18.87
- 以前の終値
- 1.41
- 始値
- 2.52
- 買値
- 1.98
- 買値
- 2.28
- 安値
- 1.77
- 高値
- 2.55
- 出来高
- 58.398 K
- 1日の変化
- 40.43%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 21.47%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 78.38%
- 1年の変化
- -70.27%
