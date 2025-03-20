KurseKategorien
Währungen / APVO
Zurück zum Aktien

APVO: Aptevo Therapeutics Inc

1.81 USD 0.17 (8.59%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von APVO hat sich für heute um -8.59% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.99 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Aptevo Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

APVO News

Tagesspanne
1.75 1.99
Jahresspanne
0.26 18.87
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
1.98
Eröffnung
1.89
Bid
1.81
Ask
2.11
Tief
1.75
Hoch
1.99
Volumen
4.504 K
Tagesänderung
-8.59%
Monatsänderung
11.04%
6-Monatsänderung
63.06%
Jahresänderung
-72.82%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K