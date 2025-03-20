Währungen / APVO
APVO: Aptevo Therapeutics Inc
1.81 USD 0.17 (8.59%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von APVO hat sich für heute um -8.59% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.99 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Aptevo Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
1.75 1.99
Jahresspanne
0.26 18.87
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.98
- Eröffnung
- 1.89
- Bid
- 1.81
- Ask
- 2.11
- Tief
- 1.75
- Hoch
- 1.99
- Volumen
- 4.504 K
- Tagesänderung
- -8.59%
- Monatsänderung
- 11.04%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 63.06%
- Jahresänderung
- -72.82%
