APVO: Aptevo Therapeutics Inc
1.41 USD 0.09 (6.00%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de APVO de hoy ha cambiado un -6.00%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.32, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.53.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
APVO News
- Acciones de Aptevo Therapeutics se disparan tras 100% de remisión en ensayo de LMA
- Las acciones de Aptevo Therapeutics se disparan tras lograr 100% de remisión en ensayo de LMA
- Aptevo Therapeutics stock soars after 100% remission rate in AML trial
- Aptevo expands cancer pipeline with two new trispecific therapies
- Aptevo highlights prostate cancer bispecific antibody candidate
- Aptevo Reports 85% Remission in Q2
- Aptevo Therapeutics shareholders approve all proposals at annual meeting
- Aptevo regains Nasdaq compliance following $15.9 million equity raise
- Aptevo Therapeutics closes $8 million registered direct offering
- Aptevo adds Nectin-4 targeting therapy to CD3 bispecific portfolio
- Aptevo Therapeutics raises $8 million in registered direct offering
- Aptevo Therapeutics stock soars after impressive AML treatment results
- Aptevo reports 85% remission rate in frontline AML trial
- Aptevo Participating in the BIO International Convention
- Aptevo Therapeutics enacts reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq compliance
- Aptevo reports high remission in AML patients with new drug
Rango diario
1.32 1.53
Rango anual
0.26 18.87
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.50
- Open
- 1.51
- Bid
- 1.41
- Ask
- 1.71
- Low
- 1.32
- High
- 1.53
- Volumen
- 3.275 K
- Cambio diario
- -6.00%
- Cambio mensual
- -13.50%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 27.03%
- Cambio anual
- -78.83%
