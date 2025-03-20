Devises / APVO
APVO: Aptevo Therapeutics Inc
1.76 USD 0.22 (11.11%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de APVO a changé de -11.11% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1.75 et à un maximum de 1.99.
Suivez la dynamique Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
APVO Nouvelles
- L’action d’Aptevo Therapeutics s’envole après un taux de rémission de 100% dans un essai sur la LAM
- Aptevo Therapeutics stock soars after 100% remission rate in AML trial
- Aptevo expands cancer pipeline with two new trispecific therapies
- Aptevo highlights prostate cancer bispecific antibody candidate
- Aptevo Reports 85% Remission in Q2
- Aptevo Therapeutics shareholders approve all proposals at annual meeting
- Aptevo regains Nasdaq compliance following $15.9 million equity raise
- Aptevo Therapeutics closes $8 million registered direct offering
- Aptevo adds Nectin-4 targeting therapy to CD3 bispecific portfolio
- Smith & Wesson Brands Posts Weak Q4 Results, Joins Aptevo Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Why Cheetah Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
- Crude Oil Moves Higher; US Weekly Jobless Claims Decline - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)
- Dow Surges 150 Points; Korn Ferry Earnings Top Views - CERo Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CERO), Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Why Is Micro-Cap Aptevo Stock Trading Higher On Wednesday? - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Aptevo Therapeutics raises $8 million in registered direct offering
- Aptevo Therapeutics stock soars after impressive AML treatment results
- Aptevo reports 85% remission rate in frontline AML trial
- Aptevo Participating in the BIO International Convention
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (May 27 to May 30) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Aptevo Therapeutics enacts reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq compliance
- Aptevo reports high remission in AML patients with new drug
- Why Netflix Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), Thunder Power Holdings (NASDAQ:AIEV)
- Why Penguin Solutions Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Aptevo Therapeutics Says Two Additional Patients In Early-Stage Leukemia Trial Achieve Remission Within 30 Days of Treatment - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
Range quotidien
1.75 1.99
Range Annuel
0.26 18.87
- Clôture Précédente
- 1.98
- Ouverture
- 1.89
- Bid
- 1.76
- Ask
- 2.06
- Plus Bas
- 1.75
- Plus Haut
- 1.99
- Volume
- 5.550 K
- Changement quotidien
- -11.11%
- Changement Mensuel
- 7.98%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 58.56%
- Changement Annuel
- -73.57%
20 septembre, samedi