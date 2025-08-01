Moedas / AJG
AJG: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co
292.67 USD 1.21 (0.42%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AJG para hoje mudou para 0.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 291.99 e o mais alto foi 295.17.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- Wells Fargo eleva classificação das ações da Ryan Specialty Group para acima da média
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- CFO da Arthur J. Gallagher vende ações no valor de US$ 899 mil
- Arthur J. Gallagher CFO Howell sells $899k in stock
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Brown and Brown, Marsh & McLennan, Arthur J. Gallagher and Willis Towers Watson Public
- 4 Insurance Brokerage Stocks to Watch Amid Increased Digitalization
- Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Bremer Insurance Agencies
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Arthur J. Gallagher Stock?
- How Brown & Brown's Wholesale Brokerage Fuels Growth Momentum?
- How Is Willis Towers' Risk & Broking Division Powering Growth Momentum?
- How Does the Brokerage Segment Shape Arthur J. Gallagher's Success?
- Goldman Sachs reinstates Arthur J. Gallagher stock with Buy rating after acquisition
- Willis Towers Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Arthur J. Gallagher Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Brown & Brown Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Gallagher completes acquisition of AssuredPartners
- This Akamai Technologies Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG)
- Top Stock Reports for JPMorgan Chase, Chevron & Shopify
- Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity (ADR) Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's July 2025 New Analysts
- Gallagher (AJG) Q2 Revenue Rises 15%
- Arthur J. Gallagher Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: Arthur J. Gallagher Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock declines
Faixa diária
291.99 295.17
Faixa anual
275.56 351.22
- Fechamento anterior
- 291.46
- Open
- 293.64
- Bid
- 292.67
- Ask
- 292.97
- Low
- 291.99
- High
- 295.17
- Volume
- 2.022 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.42%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.48%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -15.17%
- Mudança anual
- 3.79%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh