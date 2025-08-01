CotizacionesSecciones
AJG: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co

292.67 USD 1.21 (0.42%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de AJG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.42%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 291.99, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 295.17.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
291.99 295.17
Rango anual
275.56 351.22
Cierres anteriores
291.46
Open
293.64
Bid
292.67
Ask
292.97
Low
291.99
High
295.17
Volumen
2.022 K
Cambio diario
0.42%
Cambio mensual
-3.48%
Cambio a 6 meses
-15.17%
Cambio anual
3.79%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B