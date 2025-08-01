Divisas / AJG
AJG: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co
292.67 USD 1.21 (0.42%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AJG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.42%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 291.99, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 295.17.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
291.99 295.17
Rango anual
275.56 351.22
- Cierres anteriores
- 291.46
- Open
- 293.64
- Bid
- 292.67
- Ask
- 292.97
- Low
- 291.99
- High
- 295.17
- Volumen
- 2.022 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.42%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.48%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -15.17%
- Cambio anual
- 3.79%
