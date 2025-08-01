货币 / AJG
AJG: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co
291.46 USD 2.18 (0.75%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AJG汇率已更改0.75%。当日，交易品种以低点285.80和高点292.75进行交易。
关注Arthur J. Gallagher & Co动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
285.80 292.75
年范围
275.56 351.22
- 前一天收盘价
- 289.28
- 开盘价
- 290.50
- 卖价
- 291.46
- 买价
- 291.76
- 最低价
- 285.80
- 最高价
- 292.75
- 交易量
- 2.013 K
- 日变化
- 0.75%
- 月变化
- -3.88%
- 6个月变化
- -15.52%
- 年变化
- 3.37%
