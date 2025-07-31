Currencies / AJG
AJG: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co
289.28 USD 8.10 (2.72%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AJG exchange rate has changed by -2.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 288.20 and at a high of 298.16.
Follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
288.20 298.16
Year Range
275.56 351.22
- Previous Close
- 297.38
- Open
- 296.51
- Bid
- 289.28
- Ask
- 289.58
- Low
- 288.20
- High
- 298.16
- Volume
- 1.959 K
- Daily Change
- -2.72%
- Month Change
- -4.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.15%
- Year Change
- 2.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%