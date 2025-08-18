QuotazioniSezioni
AJG: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co

299.50 USD 2.93 (0.99%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AJG ha avuto una variazione del 0.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 296.43 e ad un massimo di 301.20.

Segui le dinamiche di Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
296.43 301.20
Intervallo Annuale
275.56 351.22
Chiusura Precedente
296.57
Apertura
298.58
Bid
299.50
Ask
299.80
Minimo
296.43
Massimo
301.20
Volume
3.443 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.99%
Variazione Mensile
-1.23%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.19%
Variazione Annuale
6.22%
