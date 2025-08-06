Moedas / AFL
AFL: AFLAC Incorporated
109.23 USD 1.61 (1.50%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AFL para hoje mudou para 1.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 107.10 e o mais alto foi 109.99.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas AFLAC Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AFL Notícias
Faixa diária
107.10 109.99
Faixa anual
96.95 115.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 107.62
- Open
- 107.47
- Bid
- 109.23
- Ask
- 109.53
- Low
- 107.10
- High
- 109.99
- Volume
- 4.493 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.50%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.91%
- Mudança anual
- -2.21%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh