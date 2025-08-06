货币 / AFL
AFL: AFLAC Incorporated
107.62 USD 0.79 (0.73%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AFL汇率已更改-0.73%。当日，交易品种以低点106.95和高点108.11进行交易。
关注AFLAC Incorporated动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
106.95 108.11
年范围
96.95 115.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 108.41
- 开盘价
- 107.81
- 卖价
- 107.62
- 买价
- 107.92
- 最低价
- 106.95
- 最高价
- 108.11
- 交易量
- 3.791 K
- 日变化
- -0.73%
- 月变化
- 1.58%
- 6个月变化
- -3.36%
- 年变化
- -3.65%
