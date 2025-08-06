CotizacionesSecciones
AFL: AFLAC Incorporated

109.23 USD 1.61 (1.50%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de AFL de hoy ha cambiado un 1.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 107.10, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 109.99.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas AFLAC Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
107.10 109.99
Rango anual
96.95 115.50
Cierres anteriores
107.62
Open
107.47
Bid
109.23
Ask
109.53
Low
107.10
High
109.99
Volumen
3.890 K
Cambio diario
1.50%
Cambio mensual
3.10%
Cambio a 6 meses
-1.91%
Cambio anual
-2.21%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B