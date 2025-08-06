Divisas / AFL
AFL: AFLAC Incorporated
109.23 USD 1.61 (1.50%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AFL de hoy ha cambiado un 1.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 107.10, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 109.99.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas AFLAC Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
AFL News
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Aflac, Trupanion and Globe Life
- 3 Accident & Health Insurance Stocks to Watch Amid Pricing Pressure
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- Berkshire Boosts Mitsubishi Stake, Increases Investment in Japan
- Aflac enters $2 billion contingent funding arrangements through trust securities
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Aflac Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
- Why Berkshire Hathaway is Expanding Its Investments in Japan?
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Cisco & Linde
- Aflac: Best-In-Class Life Insurer Poised To Benefit From A Steepening Yield Curve
- U.S. Life Insurance Q2'25 Earnings Recap: AI, New 401(k) Options, Strategic Moves
- Aflac Stock: Q2 Earnings Indicate Slowing Growth (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:AFL)
- All You Need to Know About Aflac (AFL) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- GL Outperforms Industry, Trades Above 50-Day SMA: What's Next?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Unum to Benefit From Growing Premium Amid Rising Expenses
- Evercore ISI raises Aflac stock price target to $106 on strong Japan sales
- Aflac Loads the Buyback Cannon as New Sales Signal Strength
- BMO Capital raises Aflac stock price target to $105 on improved margins
- Aflac authorizes purchase of 100 million additional shares
- Walt Disney To Rally More Than 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Aflac (NYSE:AFL), American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)
- Aflac Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Cancer Product Sales
Rango diario
107.10 109.99
Rango anual
96.95 115.50
- Cierres anteriores
- 107.62
- Open
- 107.47
- Bid
- 109.23
- Ask
- 109.53
- Low
- 107.10
- High
- 109.99
- Volumen
- 3.890 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.50%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.10%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -1.91%
- Cambio anual
- -2.21%
