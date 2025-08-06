QuotesSections
AFL
AFL: AFLAC Incorporated

107.20 USD 1.21 (1.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AFL exchange rate has changed by -1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 107.07 and at a high of 108.11.

Follow AFLAC Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

AFL News

Daily Range
107.07 108.11
Year Range
96.95 115.50
Previous Close
108.41
Open
107.81
Bid
107.20
Ask
107.50
Low
107.07
High
108.11
Volume
1.292 K
Daily Change
-1.12%
Month Change
1.18%
6 Months Change
-3.74%
Year Change
-4.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%