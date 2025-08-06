Currencies / AFL
AFL: AFLAC Incorporated
107.20 USD 1.21 (1.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AFL exchange rate has changed by -1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 107.07 and at a high of 108.11.
Follow AFLAC Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
107.07 108.11
Year Range
96.95 115.50
- Previous Close
- 108.41
- Open
- 107.81
- Bid
- 107.20
- Ask
- 107.50
- Low
- 107.07
- High
- 108.11
- Volume
- 1.292 K
- Daily Change
- -1.12%
- Month Change
- 1.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.74%
- Year Change
- -4.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%