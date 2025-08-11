Valute / AFL
AFL: AFLAC Incorporated
108.04 USD 0.05 (0.05%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AFL ha avuto una variazione del 0.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 107.79 e ad un massimo di 108.57.
Segui le dinamiche di AFLAC Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
107.79 108.57
Intervallo Annuale
96.95 115.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 107.99
- Apertura
- 108.38
- Bid
- 108.04
- Ask
- 108.34
- Minimo
- 107.79
- Massimo
- 108.57
- Volume
- 3.604 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.98%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.28%
20 settembre, sabato