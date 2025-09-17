CotaçõesSeções
EURCZK
EURCZK: Euro vs Czech Koruna

24.27810 CZK 0.00147 (0.01%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Euro Moeda de lucro: Czech Koruna

A taxa do EURCZK para hoje mudou para 0.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 24.18363 CZK para 1 EUR e o máximo foi 24.30240 CZK.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Euro vs coroa tcheca. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Euro mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
24.18363 24.30240
Faixa anual
24.17963 25.44470
Fechamento anterior
24.2766 3
Open
24.2831 3
Bid
24.2781 0
Ask
24.2784 0
Low
24.1836 3
High
24.3024 0
Volume
309
Mudança diária
0.01%
Mudança mensal
-0.64%
Mudança de 6 meses
-2.60%
Mudança anual
-3.73%
