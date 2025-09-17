QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EURCZK
Tornare a Valute

EURCZK: Euro vs Czech Koruna

24.26413 CZK 0.01250 (0.05%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Euro Valuta di profitto: Czech Koruna

Il tasso di cambio EURCZK ha avuto una variazione del -0.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 24.18363 CZK e ad un massimo di 24.30240 CZK per 1 EUR.

Segui le dinamiche di Euro vs Corona Ceca. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Euro sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EURCZK News

Applicazioni di Trading per EURCZK

FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicatori
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Real Tick Data Creator
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Utilità
Stai cercando di fare il backtesting del tuo EA con dati reali di tick? Non cercare oltre, Real Tick Data Creator è la soluzione. I dati di tick nel tester di strategia non sono reali e non riflettono come il prezzo si è realmente mosso, ma sono solo una simulazione. Ma con questo software puoi fare il backtesting delle tue strategie con dati reali di tick. "Real Tick Data Creator" è un innovativo software progettato per fornire ai trader che utilizzano la piattaforma Metatrader 4 dati di tick
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicatori
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.18363 24.30240
Intervallo Annuale
24.17963 25.44470
Chiusura Precedente
24.2766 3
Apertura
24.2831 3
Bid
24.2641 3
Ask
24.2644 3
Minimo
24.1836 3
Massimo
24.3024 0
Volume
31.673 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.05%
Variazione Mensile
-0.69%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.65%
Variazione Annuale
-3.78%
21 settembre, domenica