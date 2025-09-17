クォートセクション
通貨 / EURCZK
通貨に戻る

EURCZK: Euro vs Czech Koruna

24.26988 CZK 0.00675 (0.03%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Euro 利益通貨: Czech Koruna

EURCZKの今日の為替レートは、-0.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1EURあたり24.18363CZKの安値と24.30240CZKの高値で取引されました。

ユーロvsチェココルナダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、ユーロ価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EURCZK News

EURCZKの取引アプリ

FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
インディケータ
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Real Tick Data Creator
Baha Eddine Tahouri
ユーティリティ
EAを実際のティックデータでバックテストしたいですか？それなら、Real Tick Data Creator が最適です。ストラテジーテスターのティックデータは実際のものではなく、価格の実際の動きを反映していません。代わりにシミュレーションです。しかし、このソフトウェアを使えば、実際のティックデータで戦略をバックテストすることができます。 「Real Tick Data Creator」は、Metatrader 4 プラットフォームを使用するトレーダーに、正確で本物のティックデータを提供するために設計された革新的なソフトウェアです。この強力なツールを使用すると、ライブ市場の状況から記録された実際のティックデータを生成することができ、トレーディング戦略の包括的なテストを最高の精度で行うことができます。 Real Tick Data Creator は、トレーダーが徹底的なバックテストと分析を行うために必要なツールを提供し、より情報を元にしたトレードの決定を行い、金融市場でより大きな成功を収めるための支援をします。その精度、カスタマイズ性、使いやすさへのコミットメントにより、Real T
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
エキスパート
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
インディケータ
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
1日のレンジ
24.18363 24.30240
1年のレンジ
24.17963 25.44470
以前の終値
24.2766 3
始値
24.2831 3
買値
24.2698 8
買値
24.2701 8
安値
24.1836 3
高値
24.3024 0
出来高
19.076 K
1日の変化
-0.03%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.67%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.63%
1年の変化
-3.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
09:00
EUR
ECB Lagarde総裁スピーチ
実際
期待
09:30
EUR
ECB Supervisory Board Member Tuominen Speech
実際
期待
19:30
EUR
CFTC EUR投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
125.7 K