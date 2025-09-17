Devises / EURCZK
EURCZK: Euro vs Czech Koruna
24.26413 CZK 0.01250 (0.05%)
Secteur: Devise Base: Euro Devise de profit: Czech Koruna
Le taux de change de EURCZK a changé de -0.05% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 24.18363 CZK et à un maximum de 24.30240 CZK pour 1 EUR.
Suivez la dynamique Euro vs. Couronne Tchèque. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Euro a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
24.18363 24.30240
Range Annuel
24.17963 25.44470
- Clôture Précédente
- 24.2766 3
- Ouverture
- 24.2831 3
- Bid
- 24.2641 3
- Ask
- 24.2644 3
- Plus Bas
- 24.1836 3
- Plus Haut
- 24.3024 0
- Volume
- 31.673 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.05%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.69%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -2.65%
- Changement Annuel
- -3.78%
20 septembre, samedi