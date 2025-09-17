FiyatlarBölümler
EURCZK: Euro vs Czech Koruna

24.26413 CZK 0.01250 (0.05%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Euro Kâr para birimi: Czech Koruna

EURCZK döviz kuru bugün -0.05% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 EUR başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.18363 CZK ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 24.30240 CZK aralığında işlem gördü.

Euro vs Çek korunası hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Euro fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
24.18363 24.30240
Yıllık aralık
24.17963 25.44470
Önceki kapanış
24.2766 3
Açılış
24.2831 3
Satış
24.2641 3
Alış
24.2644 3
Düşük
24.1836 3
Yüksek
24.3024 0
Hacim
31.673 K
Günlük değişim
-0.05%
Aylık değişim
-0.69%
6 aylık değişim
-2.65%
Yıllık değişim
-3.78%
21 Eylül, Pazar