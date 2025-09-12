QuotesSections
EURCZK
EURCZK: Euro vs Czech Koruna

24.30463 CZK 0.00350 (0.01%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: Czech Koruna

EURCZK exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 24.26163 CZK and at a high of 24.31588 CZK per 1 EUR.

Follow Euro vs Czech Koruna dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EURCZK News

Daily Range
24.26163 24.31588
Year Range
24.17963 25.44470
Previous Close
24.3081 3
Open
24.2961 3
Bid
24.3046 3
Ask
24.3049 3
Low
24.2616 3
High
24.3158 8
Volume
4.219 K
Daily Change
-0.01%
Month Change
-0.53%
6 Months Change
-2.49%
Year Change
-3.62%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
09:00
EUR
CPI m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.1%
Prev
2.1%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI
Act
Fcst
Prev
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
EUR
Bbk President Nagel Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev