Currencies / EURCZK
EURCZK: Euro vs Czech Koruna
24.30463 CZK 0.00350 (0.01%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: Czech Koruna
EURCZK exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 24.26163 CZK and at a high of 24.31588 CZK per 1 EUR.
Follow Euro vs Czech Koruna dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EURCZK News
Daily Range
24.26163 24.31588
Year Range
24.17963 25.44470
- Previous Close
- 24.3081 3
- Open
- 24.2961 3
- Bid
- 24.3046 3
- Ask
- 24.3049 3
- Low
- 24.2616 3
- High
- 24.3158 8
- Volume
- 4.219 K
- Daily Change
- -0.01%
- Month Change
- -0.53%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.49%
- Year Change
- -3.62%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.3%
- Prev
- 2.3%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.1%
- Prev
- 2.1%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 122.82
11:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev