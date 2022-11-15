FastAutolot MT4

5

Introducing Autolot 2.0: The Revolutionary Trading Utility is Now Even MORE POWERFUL and EFFICIENT!

We're proud to announce the launch of Autolot 2.0, the upgrade that takes your trading to a whole new level! We've listened to your feedback and improved the utility to make it even more versatile and user-friendly. Here are the key features we've added:

Fixed Risk: Now you can set a fixed risk for your trades, regardless of the balance percentage. For example, in the settings, you will find Level1Risk_Fixedinmoney. By setting a fixed risk of $70, when you open a 0.01 lot trade, the EA will adjust the lot size as needed to achieve a risk of $70, ensuring greater control over your operations.

Information on the Chart: We've added detailed information directly to the chart to make it easier to view essential information. Now you can easily see the 3 risk levels, the type of risk used (percentage vs. fixed), and whether Auto Take Profit and Auto Break Even are active. Everything at your fingertips!

Don't miss the opportunity to improve your trading with Autolot 2.0! Upgrade now and explore all the new features to maximize your results!

Grab Autolot 2.0 today and take your trading to new heights!

Happy trading with Autolot 2.0!

Fast Auto Lot Mobile: The Innovative Lot Calculation Utility for Trading at Your Service! Introduction:

Are you looking for an intelligent system to manage your trading and calculate lots directly from your smartphone? Fast Auto Lot Mobile is the utility for you! Designed to connect your smartphone to your computer, Fast Auto Lot Mobile offers you an unparalleled trading experience, combining simplicity and precision.

Functionality:

Fast Auto Lot Mobile is an EA that connects to the MetaTrader platform on your computer and allows you to set and modify at any time three different risk percentages associated with a specific number of lots. For example, by setting 0.01 lots, the utility will automatically open a trade with 0.25% risk; with 0.02 lots, the risk will be 0.50%; and with 0.03 lots, the risk will rise to 1%. These values can be customized to meet your specific needs.

Advantages:

Lot calculation is performed on the server-side, eliminating the need to manually calculate it on your smartphone. Fast Auto Lot Mobile remains connected to your PC's MetaTrader, ensuring a reliable and secure connection between devices.

With Fast Auto Lot Mobile, you can:

  1. Easily set and modify three different risk percentages associated with a specific number of lots.
  2. Establish in advance the breakeven at 1:2.
  3. Define a fixed Take Profit (TP) with a customizable risk/reward ratio, such as 1:3, which can be modified after the trade is opened.

Don't miss the opportunity to enhance your trading with Fast Auto Lot Mobile, the utility that simplifies and optimizes the management of your trades! Try Fast Auto Lot Mobile now and discover how easy and practical it is to manage your trading directly from your smartphone, with the security and accuracy guaranteed by professional lot calculation


Comentários 5
Shadon
545
Shadon 2025.12.04 17:04 
 

Nice! asked to fix the auto tp function and it works now!

PesLam
34
PesLam 2023.03.27 22:35 
 

Life trading changer! Top! That was exactly what was missing in my trading journey...lots calculator directly from the phone. Great help especially for intraday and scalping or who trades on the go. Furthermore, great customer service. I had an issue and the author immediately replied to my message and sort the issue out. Definitely recommended!

