OrderFlow WMA v2.0 – Flow-Weighted Trend Indicator

OrderFlow WMA v2.0 is a next-generation flow-weighted moving average designed to go beyond traditional EMA/WMA logic by integrating volume pressure, candle intent, and momentum acceleration into a single adaptive trend line.

Unlike standard moving averages that treat every candle equally, OrderFlow WMA dynamically adjusts its weighting using:

Tick-volume normalization

Candle body dominance (directional intent)

Momentum slope and acceleration

This allows the indicator to respond faster during high-participation moves and remain stable during low-volume noise, making it suitable for discretionary traders and algorithmic systems alike.🔹 Key Features

Dynamic Flow Multiplier

Weights each candle by its body strength and relative volume instead of fixed multipliers.

Volume-Aware WMA Core

Uses normalized tick volume to emphasize meaningful price participation.

Slope & Acceleration Analysis

Built-in slope and acceleration buffers help identify trend strength, continuation, and exhaustion.

Non-Repainting, Bar-Close Logic

All calculations are confirmed on candle close — safe for backtesting and EA usage.

Optional Higher-Timeframe Confirmation

Filters signals using HTF directional bias to reduce counter-trend trades.

Clean Dashboard Interface

Displays current value, trend state, average volume, and signal status in real time.

CSV Signal Export (Optional)

Enables external analysis and strategy validation.

Best Use Cases

Trend-following entries and exits

Volume-confirmed breakouts

Filtering low-quality MA signals

EA trend engine or confirmation layer

Forex, indices, crypto, and metals

Important Notes