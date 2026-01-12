Grok ZScore Pair MT5
EA that trades based on the entanglement indicator of GBPUSD and USDCAD; runs on GBPUSD M1.
Minimum deposit: 1,000/0.01 LOT/1% profit ; absolute minimum: 1000/0.02lot/2% profit. Account leverage 1:500.
By default, it only trades GBPUSD and USDCAD.
Minimum deposit: 1,000/0.01 LOT/1% profit ; absolute minimum: 1000/0.02lot/2% profit. Account leverage 1:500.
By default, it only trades GBPUSD and USDCAD.
Risk & Disclaimer Clause
Foreign-exchange trading is highly leveraged and carries a substantial risk of loss. Past performance of this EA does not guarantee future results. You may lose all or more of your invested capital. Use only risk capital you can afford to lose. The developer is not liable for any financial losses, technical failures, or broker discrepancies that may occur while using this software. Always test on a demo account and seek independent financial advice before going live.
Foreign-exchange trading is highly leveraged and carries a substantial risk of loss. Past performance of this EA does not guarantee future results. You may lose all or more of your invested capital. Use only risk capital you can afford to lose. The developer is not liable for any financial losses, technical failures, or broker discrepancies that may occur while using this software. Always test on a demo account and seek independent financial advice before going live.
Variable Settings
ValueBasic Pair Trading Settings
Base Pair USD/CAD
Operation Period (Recommended M1) 1 Minute
Rolling Window Size (M1 recommended 500–1000) 1500
Regression Beta (Points, both instruments must satisfy)
Maximum allowable deviation (Points) -0.49
Entry & Position Sizing Settings
Entry Z-Score Threshold
Exit Z-Score Threshold 0
Hand Size Ratio (GU:UC = 1:1.75) 1.75 （it means when 1 lot GBPUSD open, there will open 1.75 lot USDCAD)
Account Percentage take profit (%) 1
Calculate base lot size based on account balance true
Base lot per 1000 balance (for GBP/USD) 0.01 lot
Fixed base lot (for GBP/USD) 0.01 Grid & Martingale (Optional)
Enable Grid true
Grid Distance (M1 recommended 1 pip) 250
Enable one-point grid setting true
Martingale multiplier when in profit 1.5
ValueBasic Pair Trading Settings
Base Pair USD/CAD
Operation Period (Recommended M1) 1 Minute
Rolling Window Size (M1 recommended 500–1000) 1500
Regression Beta (Points, both instruments must satisfy)
Maximum allowable deviation (Points) -0.49
Entry & Position Sizing Settings
Entry Z-Score Threshold
Exit Z-Score Threshold 0
Hand Size Ratio (GU:UC = 1:1.75) 1.75 （it means when 1 lot GBPUSD open, there will open 1.75 lot USDCAD)
Account Percentage take profit (%) 1
Calculate base lot size based on account balance true
Base lot per 1000 balance (for GBP/USD) 0.01 lot
Fixed base lot (for GBP/USD) 0.01 Grid & Martingale (Optional)
Enable Grid true
Grid Distance (M1 recommended 1 pip) 250
Enable one-point grid setting true
Martingale multiplier when in profit 1.5