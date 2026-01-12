Grok ZScore Pair MT5

Overview

Grok Z-Score is an advanced automated trading system built on the "Mean Reversion" principle of mathematical statistics. By monitoring the price divergence of two highly correlated symbols, the EA uses the Z-Score algorithm to calculate precise standard deviation levels. It captures arbitrage opportunities when price spreads reach extreme statistical limits and exits as they revert to the mean.

Key Features

  • Statistical Logic Driven: Completely removes emotional bias. Trades are executed based on real-time Z-Score calculations and price distribution probability rather than lagging technical indicators.

  • Independent Grid Recovery System: A unique feature where each symbol has its own independent martingale/grid logic. This allows the EA to manage drawdowns dynamically for each leg of the arbitrage, significantly improving recovery speed during extreme market conditions.

  • Professional Visual Dashboard: A high-tech built-in monitor displaying:

    • Live Z-Score vs. Target Threshold side-by-side.

    • Entry Z-Lock recording for performance review.

    • Real-time stats for Layers, Lot sizes, P/L per symbol, and Equity Drawdown.

  • Optimized for Performance: The code is engineered for high-speed execution and supports MT5 "Every Tick based on real ticks" backtesting. It is fully compliant with MQL5 Market validation standards.

Risk Management

  • Equity Protection: Automatically closes all positions if the pre-set maximum drawdown percentage is hit.

  • Margin Level Guard: Monitors account health to prevent over-leveraging by suspending grid expansion during low margin scenarios.

  • Spread Filter: Prevents entries during periods of low liquidity or excessive spreads to ensure cost-effective trading.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Symbols: Highly correlated Forex pairs, Gold/Silver, or Energy assets.

  • Timeframe: M1 (Recommended for high-frequency statistical sampling).

Risk & Disclaimer Clause
Foreign-exchange trading is highly leveraged and carries a substantial risk of loss. Past performance of this EA does not guarantee future results. You may lose all or more of your invested capital. Use only risk capital you can afford to lose. The developer is not liable for any financial losses, technical failures, or broker discrepancies that may occur while using this software. Always test on a demo account and seek independent financial advice before going live.
