GaoDong Fully Automatic Risk Control MT5 EA

🔒 Account Profit & Loss Killer

Full Account-Level Intelligent Risk Management EA (MT5)



📌 Product Introduction

Account Profit & Loss Killer is an account-level risk management EA specifically designed for high-frequency trading, scalping systems, hedging, and grid strategies.

It does not participate in any trading strategy; it focuses on only one thing:

When the total floating profit or total floating loss of all positions in the account reaches your set amount, it immediately and within milliseconds forcibly closes all orders in the account.

This is a true "full account risk management tool."



🚀 Core Functions

✅ Account-Level Risk Control

• Real-time monitoring of all open positions in the account

• ✔ Orders placed under this EA

• ✔ Orders placed under other EAs

• ✔ Manually placed orders

• No distinction between asset classes

• No distinction between market direction

• No distinction between Magic (likely referring to a specific trading strategy)

• Immediate processing after conditions are triggered



💰 Account-Level Profit Taking

• When the total floating profit of all open positions ≥ the set amount

• Automatic one-click closing

• Locking in profits to prevent giveback

Suitable for:

• Intraday profit capping

• Unattended VPS

• High-frequency strategy profit protection



🛑 Account-Level Loss Stop-Loss

• When the total floating loss of all open positions ≤ the set amount

• Automatic one-click closing

• Preventing significant losses due to extreme market conditions or EA malfunction



⚡ Millisecond-Level Execution

• Uses a millisecond timer mechanism

• Independent of market fluctuations (not a typical OnTick)

• Remains stable and reliable even in fast-moving market conditions, disconnection and reconnection scenarios, and high-frequency trading environments



🧠 Design Philosophy

• ❌ Does not predict market movements

• ❌ Does not interfere with trading strategies

• ❌ Does not alter backtesting results

• ❌ Does not affect existing Expert Advisor (EA) logic

👉 It exists solely as an independent risk control module outside the trading system.

You can think of it as:

🔥 The "fuse/emergency brake/nuclear button" for your trading account



🧩 Applicable Scenarios

• ✔ Scalping systems

• ✔ Hedging/Grid/Martingale EAs

• ✔ Accounts with multiple EAs running simultaneously

• ✔ Manual + EA hybrid trading

• ✔ Bybit MT4/MT5

• ✔ 24/7 unattended VPS



🛠 Parameter Explanation

• Total Unrealized Profit Closing Amount
Once this profit amount is reached, all orders in the account will be closed immediately.

• Total Unrealized Loss Closing Amount
Once this loss amount is reached, all orders in the account will be closed immediately.

• Check Interval (milliseconds)
The frequency of risk control detection; the smaller the value, the faster the response.



📖 How to Use

1. Attach the EA to any chart.

2. Set the account-level profit/loss amount.

3. EA Runs automatically, no additional operation required.

⚠️ Note:

This is an account-level risk control tool. Once the conditions are triggered, all orders in the account will be liquidated.



🔐 Security and Compliance

• ✔ Does not use DLLs

• ✔ Does not read or write files

• ✔ Does not make network requests

• ✔ Does not collect any account information

• ✔ Can be automatically verified via MQL5 official verification.



🎯 Summary

Account Profit & Loss Killer provides a clear, reliable, and unbreakable bottom line for risk control throughout your trading account.

It is not a strategy,

but the last line of defense protecting all strategies.
