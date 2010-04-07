Propecto
- Experts
- Oleksandr Ziabriev
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 10
Propecto — Professional Smart Money Concepts EA for Prop Firm Challenges.
Propecto is a professional trading advisor designed specifically for traders passing Prop Firm Challenges. The EA uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology to find high-probability entry points.
⭐ KEY FEATURES
✅ Three Trading Modes:
- Phase 1 — aggressive mode for the first phase of the challenge (target 8%)
- Phase 2 — moderate mode for the second phase (target 5%)
- Funded — conservative mode for funded accounts
✅ Automatic Stop at Target — the EA stops trading and closes all positions when the profit target is reached
✅ Built-in Drawdown Protection:
- Daily drawdown control (5%)
- Total drawdown control (10%)
- Pause after consecutive losses
📊 TRADING LOGIC
The EA analyzes the market based on institutional trading concepts:
- Market Structure (BOS/CHoCH) — trend identification on H1 timeframe
- Order Blocks — institutional zones of interest with strength rating (1-5)
- Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — price imbalances for precise entries
- Liquidity Zones — liquidity sweeps before reversals
- Signal Quality Score (1-10) — entry only on high-quality setups
🎯 POSITION MANAGEMENT
- Automatic breakeven
- Partial close 50% at intermediate target
- Trailing stop to protect profits
- Risk/Reward ratio 1:3
⚙️ RECOMMENDATIONS
- Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD
- Timeframe: M15 (structure analysis on H1)
- Minimum Deposit: $10,000 (standard for Prop Challenge)
- Account Type: Hedge
⚠️ IMPORTANT
- It is recommended to disable the EA 15-30 minutes before and after major news events (NFP, FOMC, CPI)
- Test on a demo account before using on a real account
- Trading in financial markets involves risk
💬 SUPPORT
After purchase, send me a private message or email alexandrhellicare@gmail.com to receive:
- Installation manual
- Recommended settings
- Answers to your questions