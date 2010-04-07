Propecto

Propecto — Professional Smart Money Concepts EA for Prop Firm Challenges.

Propecto is a professional trading advisor designed specifically for traders passing Prop Firm Challenges. The EA uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology to find high-probability entry points.

⭐ KEY FEATURES

✅ Three Trading Modes:

  • Phase 1 — aggressive mode for the first phase of the challenge (target 8%)
  • Phase 2 — moderate mode for the second phase (target 5%)
  • Funded — conservative mode for funded accounts

✅ Automatic Stop at Target — the EA stops trading and closes all positions when the profit target is reached

✅ Built-in Drawdown Protection:

  • Daily drawdown control (5%)
  • Total drawdown control (10%)
  • Pause after consecutive losses

📊 TRADING LOGIC

The EA analyzes the market based on institutional trading concepts:

  • Market Structure (BOS/CHoCH) — trend identification on H1 timeframe
  • Order Blocks — institutional zones of interest with strength rating (1-5)
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — price imbalances for precise entries
  • Liquidity Zones — liquidity sweeps before reversals
  • Signal Quality Score (1-10) — entry only on high-quality setups

🎯 POSITION MANAGEMENT

  • Automatic breakeven
  • Partial close 50% at intermediate target
  • Trailing stop to protect profits
  • Risk/Reward ratio 1:3

⚙️ RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: M15 (structure analysis on H1)
  • Minimum Deposit: $10,000 (standard for Prop Challenge)
  • Account Type: Hedge

⚠️ IMPORTANT

  • It is recommended to disable the EA 15-30 minutes before and after major news events (NFP, FOMC, CPI)
  • Test on a demo account before using on a real account
  • Trading in financial markets involves risk

💬 SUPPORT

After purchase, send me a private message or email alexandrhellicare@gmail.com to receive:

  • Installation manual
  • Recommended settings
  • Answers to your questions
Produtos recomendados
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicadores
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitários
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
Generation Alpha Scalping AI
Dmytro Tishchenko
Experts
G-Alpha Scalping A solução perfeita para traders de scalping G-Alpha Scalping é um poderoso bot de trading projetado para automatizar o scalping em mercados financeiros. Utilizando indicadores de tendência avançados e algoritmos personalizados, ajuda os traders a maximizar os lucros de curto prazo enquanto minimiza riscos e otimiza os processos de trading. Ao contrário da versão mais acessível G-Beta Scalping (também disponível através do nosso canal Telegram), o G-Alpha oferece mais configuraç
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
PipFinite EA Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
3.67 (9)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator PipFinite Trend PRO EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference. The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy. Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE! The Innovative Solution EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicadores
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
O Investopedia FIVE EA é baseado neste artigo: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDIÇÕES DE NEGOCIAÇÃO - Procure negociação de pares de moedas abaixo da EMA do período X e MACD em território negativo. - Aguarde que o preço ultrapasse a EMA do período X e, em seguida, certifique-se de que o MACD esteja no processo de passagem de negativo para positivo ou tenha cruzado em território positivo dentro de cinco barras. - Faça compras em X pips acima da EMA do
Golden Retriever
Alexander Daneel Muller
Experts
Golden Retriever is one of my best EA's to date. The Golden Retriever, retrieves money from the market for you. It Retrieves money in small sizes and is a very gentle trader. I am a fullime trader for the past 17 years.  My methods all revolve around small profits, short trades and low risk. My experience shows that 2-3% monthly profit using a combination of trade systems is the best way to have a long and effective career in trading.  It was developed using 17 years of experience in live tradin
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
A estratégia do robô é baseada na ensinada pelo Stormer. Segue a explicação da mesma: Quando o RSI fica abaixo de 25, compramos nos últimos 15 minutos do pregão a mercado e o stop de ganho fica na maior máxima dos dois últimos dias. Sendo o mesmo movimentado até ser atingido ou ir para baixo da entrada (quando encerramos a posição a mercado, independente de termos atingido o número máximo de dias). Como utilizo? Configura o Lote e configure a hora e minuto que o EA deve operar. O mesmo só se
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
MSC Line EA MT5
Bui Huy Dat
Experts
Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
Trend Turn
Ivan Simonika
Indicadores
The implementation of the Trend Turn trend indicator is simple - in the form of lines of two colors. The indicator algorithm is based on standard indicators as well as its own mathematical calculations. The indicator will help users determine the direction of the trend. It will also become an indispensable advisor for entering the market or closing a position. This indicator is recommended for everyone, both beginners and professionals. How to interpret information from the indicator. We sell
Advanced Scalper MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.47 (17)
Experts
MAIS DE 4 ANOS DE RESULTADOS DE COMÉRCIO AO VIVO JÁ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOVA PROMOÇÃO: Apenas algumas cópias disponíveis em 349 $ Próximo preço: 449$ Obtenha 1 EA grátis! Certifique-se de verificar nosso "   Pacote combo Ultimate EA   " em nosso   blog promocional   !!   LEIA O GUIA DE CONFIGURAÇÃO ANTES DE EXECUTAR O EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Outros resultados ao vivo   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 O Advanced Scalp
TrendFollowMT
King Lok Leung
Experts
TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4) Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current
Igris FX Gold Sniper SMC EA 1
Happy Mashabela
Experts
The Igris_FX Gold Sniper SMC EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for high-precision Gold trading using advanced Smart Money Concepts , Support/Resistance bounces , RSI filters , and candlestick pattern confirmations . Engineered for traders who demand accuracy, high risk-to-reward ratios, and minimal drawdown , this EA is perfect for scalping or swing setups depending on your VPS and broker speed. Key Features Advanced Entry Logic SMC Liquidity Sweeps Bullish/Bearish Engulfin
Igris FX Gold Sniper SMC EA
Happy Mashabela
Experts
The Igris_FX Gold Sniper SMC EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for high-precision Gold trading using advanced Smart Money Concepts , Support/Resistance bounces , RSI filters , and candlestick pattern confirmations . Engineered for traders who demand accuracy, high risk-to-reward ratios, and minimal drawdown , this EA is perfect for scalping or swing setups depending on your VPS and broker speed. Key Features Advanced Entry Logic SMC Liquidity Sweeps Bullish/Bearish Engulfin
Taurus MT5
Daniel Stein
3 (2)
Experts
Liberte a consistência e a confiança nas suas transacções com a Taurus A Taurus representa o auge da inovação e do refinamento na negociação de Reversão à Média, alimentada pelos nossos dados exclusivos de volume de negociação real. Concebida para proporcionar um equilíbrio excecional entre o risco e a recompensa, a Taurus assegura uma experiência de negociação sem stress, ao mesmo tempo que gere as transacções com precisão e cuidado. Porquê escolher a Taurus? Estratégia avançada de reversão
Crow Scalper
Ringga Ardiantoro
Experts
Introducing our MT5 Expert Advisor, designed specifically for traders looking to capitalize on ranging market conditions. This EA employs a sophisticated Martingale strategy to maximize profit potential while managing risk effectively. Here's what sets our EA apart: Key Features: Optimal for Ranging Markets : Our EA excels in markets with consistent price oscillations, allowing you to capture frequent, smaller profits. Martingale Strategy : The EA increases the lot size after each loss, enhancin
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping é um consultor de negociação totalmente automatizado que não usa martingale. Estratégia de escalpelamento noturno. O indicador RSI e o filtro ATR são usados ​​como entradas. O consultor requer um tipo de conta de cobertura. O acompanhamento do trabalho real, bem como meus outros desenvolvimentos, pode ser encontrado aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recomendações gerais Depósito mínimo de $ 100, use contas ECN com spread mínimo, configurações padrão para eu
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicadores
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
Experts
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
Aurum Rex
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price Aurum Rex: Your Gold Standard for Automated Trading Unlock your trading potential with Aurum Rex , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered for stability, safety, and consistent growth. Tired of EAs with high risks and unpredictable drawdowns? Aurum Rex is your s
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Negociação automática e manual Um sistema comercial pronto baseado nas  ondas de Elliott e níveis de Fibonacci . Simples e de fácil acesso Exibição de marcação das ondas de Elliott (opção geral ou alternativa) em um gráfico Construção dos níveis horizontais, linhas de apoio e resistência, canal Sobreposição dos níveis de Fibonacci para as ondas 1, 3, 5, A Sistema de alerta (no ecrã, E-Mail, Push notificações) painel visual para abertura de ordens para negociação manual painel visual para configu
Prop Firm Killer EA
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Experts
Prop Firm Killer EA is a prop-firm–ready automated trading system built with strict risk management and rule compliance in mind. It focuses on consistency, capital protection, and disciplined execution rather than aggressive overtrading. Core Features Daily Max Loss Limit – Automatically stops trading when the daily loss threshold is reached Daily Profit Target – Locks profits and disables trading after hitting the target Maximum Trades per Day – Prevents overtrading and poor market conditions S
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Versão 2025 249$ Apenas para os primeiros 5 compradores! Sinal ao Vivo Verifique o desempenho ao vivo do Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Estratégia de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced é uma versão aprimorada da estratégia Sonic R, automatizando operações com base na Dragon Band (EMA 34 e EMA 89) e incorporando algoritmos avançados para maximizar o desempenho. Timeframes: M15, M30 Pares suportados: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Estilo de Trading: Swing Trading - Retrações e
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicadores
A nova versão torna este indicador uma ferramenta completa para estudo, análise e operação de padrões probabilísticos. Suas funções incluem: Monitor de porcentagem de múltiplos ativos no gráfico. Martingales configuráveis. Vinte e um padrões pré-configurados, incluindo padrões Mhi e C3. Um editor de padrões avançado para armazenar até 5 padrões personalizados. Modo Backtest para testar resultados com relatório de perdas. Filtro de tendência. Filtro de hits. Opção de Ciclos de Martingale. Vários
Neural trendlock hybrid system
Josias Antimano Nazal
Experts
TrendLock Hybrid System is an advanced all-in-one Expert Advisor built for traders who demand precision, consistency, and adaptability in any market condition. It combines multiple trading logics into a unified hybrid framework to deliver smarter and more efficient execution. Core Features:  Adaptive risk management that adjusts automatically to market volatility. Detects sideways conditions and avoids low-probability setups. Guides trade direction by identifying short-term momentum for both
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator Free
Anton Nel
4.7 (10)
Indicadores
O indicador ROMAN5 Time Breakout desenha automaticamente caixas de suporte e resistência diárias para rompimentos. Ajuda o usuário a identificar o momento de comprar ou vender. Vem com um alerta sonoro sempre que um novo sinal aparece. Ele também possui a facilidade de enviar e-mail. O seu endereço de e-mail e configurações do servidor SMTP devem ser especificados na janela de configurações do guia "Email" no seu MetaTrader 5. Seta para cima azul = Comprar Seta para baixo vermelha = Vender. Você
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Versão 5.0 - Inteligência Autônoma Através de Arquitetura Institucional A evolução da automação baseada em regras para inteligência autônoma genuína representa a progressão natural do trading algorítmico. O que as mesas quantitativas institucionais começaram a explorar há mais de uma década amadureceu em implementação prática. AIQ Versão 5.0 incorpora essa maturação: análise sofisticada de IA multi-modelo, arquitetura de validação independente e sistemas de aprendizado contínuo refinados at
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA é baseado na estratégia de posição pendente (PPS) e um algoritmo de negociação secreta muito avançado. A estratégia da Bonnitta EA é uma combinação de um indicador personalizado secreto, linhas de tendência, níveis de suporte e resistência (ação de preço) e o algoritmo de negociação secreta mais importante mencionado acima. NÃO COMPRE UM EA SEM QUALQUER TESTE COM DINHEIRO REAL DE MAIS DE 3 MESES, DEMOREI MAIS DE 100 SEMANAS (MAIS DE 2 ANOS) PARA TESTAR BONNITTA EA COM DINHEIRO REAL
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Versão 11.0 - Português Mean Machine GPT Versão 11.0 - Onde a Inteligência Institucional Encontra o Trading Especializado Desde a pioneira integração genuína de IA no trading algorítmico, refinamos esta abordagem através de múltiplos ciclos de mercado, regimes econômicos e evoluções tecnológicas. O que começou como nossa convicção de que o aprendizado de máquina adaptativo representa a progressão natural do trading quantitativo tornou-se uma direção da indústria. A Versão 11.0 m
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – grade quantitativa adaptativa que evolui com o mercado NEXUS é um sistema 100% automático que constrói combinações de regras em tempo real, valida essas combinações out-of-sample e só entra em operação quando detecta uma vantagem estatística em um contexto de mercado válido. Especificações rápidas Tipo de sistema: grade adaptativa com validação OOS (out-of-sample) e filtros de ambiente (notícias, volatilidade, sessão/dia e áreas de valor de volume opcionais). Instrumentos: pares principa
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Estratégia de Trading Operando ao vivo há 4 meses Após a compra, todos os meus produtos permanecerão gratuitos para sempre.  Baixar arquivo de configurações Ouro M1 | Conta ECN: Compatível com qualquer corretora O Jackal EA é baseado em uma estratégia multilayer e inteligente de rompimento que combina uma gestão avançada de risco e lucro para se adaptar à dinâmica do mercado. 1. Estratégia de Armadilha de Rompimento Coloca duas ordens pendentes simultâneas em direções
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 é um sistema de negociação totalmente automatizado do tipo “pullback”, especialmente eficaz para operar em pares de moedas populares de “pullback”: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. O sistema utiliza os principais padrões do mercado Forex em suas operações – o retorno do preço após um movimento brusco em qualquer direção. Timeframe: M15 Pares de moedas principais: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Pares adicionais: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD Após comprar o EA, certifique-se de me
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
Sobre o APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE é um Expert Advisor (EA) desenvolvido com base em uma estratégia de reversão à média . O sistema identifica movimentos de preço excessivos e executa ordens na direção oposta, de acordo com condições previamente definidas. Inclui controles de risco internos como limite diário de perdas e mecanismos automáticos de encerramento de operações. Os parâmetros podem ser ajustados conforme o tamanho da conta, tipo de operação ou requisitos de avaliação. O APE foi amplam
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Experts
XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including: Broker conditions Execution speed and slippage Latency VPS quality Market conditions at the time of use Furthermore, it’s common to observe a
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
Experts
Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
Experts
EW3 - Expert Advisor para Negociação Forex com Mean Reversion Visão Geral Um Expert Advisor desenvolvido para operar com estratégia de mean reversion, com gerenciamento disciplinado de risco, evitando abordagens de alto risco como grid ou martingale. Características Principais • Estratégia Mean Reversion: Identifica e negocia movimentos de correção do mercado • Suporte Multi-Símbolos: Opera em 26 pares de moedas simultaneamente • Controle Centralizado de Risco: Gerenciamento global de stop los
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Experts
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
Experts
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
MAX Xauusd MT5
Peng Peng Gao
Experts
MAX XAUUSD – The Intelligent Trading System for the Gold Market Dear Traders, I am   MAX XAUUSD , the latest member of the trend-following intelligent trading system family, designed for exceptional performance. My specialty?   Gold . That’s right, I trade the Gold/USD pair with precision and confidence, offering unparalleled trading opportunities in the shining gold market. Why Choose MAX XAUUSD? Intelligent Trend-Following System Utilizes advanced trend-following algorithms to   minim
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
Experts
Conheça o Master Oscillators, um bot que torna o trading simples e flexível! Escolha entre sinais RSI, CCI ou Stochastic e construa sua própria estratégia. Este bot oferece muitas ferramentas, como filtro MA, tamanhos de lotes dinâmicos, calculadora do Critério de Kelly, níveis SL e TP dinâmicos e muito mais. Independentemente do seu estilo de trading, o Master Oscillators está aqui para você. Ele fornece informações importantes, estatísticas e muito mais, sempre mantendo seu trading seguro. Se
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
Desculpe pelo excelente desempenho de 340% ao ano! Sim, você leu certo: estes resultados de backtest de 340% ao ano são quase indecentemente bons. Mas, por favor, não entenda mal – não é um truque de marketing, mas sim o resultado de uma programação limpa e backtests honestos. Naturalmente, tais retornos de sonho não são realmente sustentáveis a longo prazo, pois depois de alguns anos qualquer EA no backtest eventualmente atinge o limite de tamanho de lote. Ainda assim: o Stealth 150 DE40
Prop Grid
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Experts
XignalCoding Prop Grid EA Build your own strategy. Pass prop firm challenges with confidence. The XignalCoding Prop Grid EA is a highly flexible and powerful trading tool designed for traders who want full control over their strategy, grid system, and risk. Whether you're testing ideas or aiming to pass prop firm challenges like FTMO, this EA gives you the structure and safety you need. Main Features Custom Strategy Creation Choose your entry signal: RSI, CCI, Stochastic, Williams, Bollinger Ba
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — Expert Advisor MT5 Visão geral Sistema automático para XAUUSD (ouro) e principais pares de Forex . Gerencia entradas, SL/TP, trailing e controle de rebaixamento com regras objetivas. Sem garantias de lucro; veja o aviso de risco. Requisitos Plataforma: MetaTrader 5 Conta: ECN/RAW recomendada Conexão: 24/7 (VPS sugerado) Timeframes: M1–H4 Configuração inicial Ative Algo Trading . Anexe o EA ao gráfico (um símbolo por gráfico). Em Inputs, defina AI_Access_Mode = ON e recar
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium  é uma ferramenta multifuncional Características: 19 Sinais individuais   - Cada um desses sinais   é   polarizado em uma configuração de estilo de rede neural para constituir o resultado final / geral.   Cada sinal tem suas próprias configurações   que podem ser   personalizadas ou otimizadas, se necessário.   Comprehensive On   Tela   Tela   - Seis tirar Painéis de distância com informações e ferramentas abrangentes dicas.   (clique na borda do painel para desdobrá-la
GOLD Max MT5
Peng Peng Gao
Experts
GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
Experts
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
Experts
Scalper EA Pro - O Robô de Trading Automatizado de Alta Precisão!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD O que há de novo na versão 3.0? Após   meses de desenvolvimento e testes rigorosos , apresentamos a versão   mais avançada e confiável   do Scalper EA Pro! Com   novos filtros inteligentes, gestão de risco aprimorada e entradas mais precisas , este EA foi projetado para operar nos mercados com   eficiência máxima . Principais Atualizações:   Filtro de Tendência Ajustável Agora com   EMAs perso
Mais do autor
Alecto
Oleksandr Ziabriev
Experts
Alecto — Mathematical Approach to Stable Trading Intelligent Trading Algorithm for MetaTrader 5 Alecto is an automated trading system based on mathematically refined price analysis algorithms. The advisor is designed for traders who value stability and reliability without unnecessary complexity. It analyzes market data, identifies patterns, and opens positions only when key conditions align, reducing the risk of false entries and increasing trading accuracy. Key Advantages: -Mathematical approac
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário