Advanced Market Structure EA

Advanced Market Structure EA is a fully configurable, institutional-grade market structure engine designed to decode price action with precision.

It transforms raw price data into clear structural intelligence, allowing traders and automated strategies to operate with context, logic, and multi-timeframe alignment.

This EA does not rely on lagging indicators. Instead, it builds a dynamic structural map of the market, identifying where price is, where it came from, and where it is likely to react.

Core Market Structure Engine

🔹 Swing Point Identification

The EA automatically detects and classifies valid swing highs and swing lows, forming the foundation of market structure analysis.

Swing sensitivity, validation logic, and confirmation rules are fully customizable via inputs.

This enables:

Clean structure mapping

Noise reduction

Adaptive behavior across different instruments and timeframes

🔹 Breaks of Structure (BOS) & Change of Character (CHOCH)

The EA identifies structural breaks with precision:

Bullish and bearish Breaks of Structure

Early Change of Character signals

Optional candle-close or wick-based confirmation

Each break is validated within its structural context, reducing false signals and improving decision quality.

🔹 Multi-Timeframe Market Structure

One of the EA’s most powerful features is its true multi-timeframe structure logic.

You can:

Define a higher timeframe for macro structure

Define a lower timeframe for execution structure

Track alignment, conflict, or transitions between timeframes

This allows strategies such as:

HTF bias + LTF entries

Structure-based filtering

Context-aware automation

Market Phases & Price Behavior

🔹 Retracement & Expansion Detection

The EA distinguishes between:

Impulse (Expansion) phases

Corrective (Retracement) phases

This enables:

Smarter entries

Avoiding late trades

Structure-aware risk placement

Retracement depth, expansion validation, and phase rules are fully adjustable.

🔹 Structure Location Awareness

Price is constantly evaluated relative to structure:

Inside structure

At structure boundaries

Outside structure (expansion or breakout zones)

This allows the EA to understand where price is operating, not just what price is doing.

Advanced Contextual Features

🔹 Fair Value Gap (FVG) Identification

The EA automatically detects Fair Value Gaps created by imbalanced price delivery.

You can configure:

Minimum gap size

Validity conditions

Whether FVGs are used as filters, targets, or areas of interest

🔹 Session Range Analysis

The EA supports session-based logic, including:

Session high / low tracking

Session range expansion

Post-session structural behavior

This is ideal for:

London / New York strategies

Range expansion models

Session-based breakouts or fades

🔹 Area of Interest (AOI) Identification

Based on structure, price behavior, and optional filters, the EA identifies Areas of Interest, including:

Structural reaction zones

Expansion origins

Confluence areas

AOIs provide a clear framework for decision-making rather than random entries.

Full Customization & Control

Every component of the EA is controlled through input parameters, allowing traders to:

Enable or disable individual features

Adjust sensitivity and validation rules

Adapt the EA to different markets, styles, and strategies

This makes the EA suitable for:

Discretionary traders using it as a visual structure engine

Fully automated strategies

Research, backtesting, and optimization workflows

Designed for Serious Traders

Advanced Market Structure EA is not a black box.

It is a structural intelligence system designed to give traders clarity, context, and control — whether used manually or as the foundation of automated execution.