Advanced Market Structure

Advanced Market Structure EA

Advanced Market Structure EA is a fully configurable, institutional-grade market structure engine designed to decode price action with precision.
It transforms raw price data into clear structural intelligence, allowing traders and automated strategies to operate with context, logic, and multi-timeframe alignment.

This EA does not rely on lagging indicators. Instead, it builds a dynamic structural map of the market, identifying where price is, where it came from, and where it is likely to react.

Core Market Structure Engine

🔹 Swing Point Identification

The EA automatically detects and classifies valid swing highs and swing lows, forming the foundation of market structure analysis.
Swing sensitivity, validation logic, and confirmation rules are fully customizable via inputs.

This enables:

  • Clean structure mapping

  • Noise reduction

  • Adaptive behavior across different instruments and timeframes

🔹 Breaks of Structure (BOS) & Change of Character (CHOCH)

The EA identifies structural breaks with precision:

  • Bullish and bearish Breaks of Structure

  • Early Change of Character signals

  • Optional candle-close or wick-based confirmation

Each break is validated within its structural context, reducing false signals and improving decision quality.

🔹 Multi-Timeframe Market Structure

One of the EA’s most powerful features is its true multi-timeframe structure logic.

You can:

  • Define a higher timeframe for macro structure

  • Define a lower timeframe for execution structure

  • Track alignment, conflict, or transitions between timeframes

This allows strategies such as:

  • HTF bias + LTF entries

  • Structure-based filtering

  • Context-aware automation

Market Phases & Price Behavior

🔹 Retracement & Expansion Detection

The EA distinguishes between:

  • Impulse (Expansion) phases

  • Corrective (Retracement) phases

This enables:

  • Smarter entries

  • Avoiding late trades

  • Structure-aware risk placement

Retracement depth, expansion validation, and phase rules are fully adjustable.

🔹 Structure Location Awareness

Price is constantly evaluated relative to structure:

  • Inside structure

  • At structure boundaries

  • Outside structure (expansion or breakout zones)

This allows the EA to understand where price is operating, not just what price is doing.

Advanced Contextual Features

🔹 Fair Value Gap (FVG) Identification

The EA automatically detects Fair Value Gaps created by imbalanced price delivery.

You can configure:

  • Minimum gap size

  • Validity conditions

  • Whether FVGs are used as filters, targets, or areas of interest

🔹 Session Range Analysis

The EA supports session-based logic, including:

  • Session high / low tracking

  • Session range expansion

  • Post-session structural behavior

This is ideal for:

  • London / New York strategies

  • Range expansion models

  • Session-based breakouts or fades

🔹 Area of Interest (AOI) Identification

Based on structure, price behavior, and optional filters, the EA identifies Areas of Interest, including:

  • Structural reaction zones

  • Expansion origins

  • Confluence areas

AOIs provide a clear framework for decision-making rather than random entries.

Full Customization & Control

Every component of the EA is controlled through input parameters, allowing traders to:

  • Enable or disable individual features

  • Adjust sensitivity and validation rules

  • Adapt the EA to different markets, styles, and strategies

This makes the EA suitable for:

  • Discretionary traders using it as a visual structure engine

  • Fully automated strategies

  • Research, backtesting, and optimization workflows

Designed for Serious Traders

Advanced Market Structure EA is not a black box.
It is a structural intelligence system designed to give traders clarity, context, and control — whether used manually or as the foundation of automated execution.


おすすめのプロダクト
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
ユーティリティ
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
SMC Market Structure Pro
Twin Fitersya
エキスパート
What is SMC Market Structure Pro? SMC Market Structure Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed based on Smart Money Concept (SMC) and market structure analysis . The EA is designed to help traders follow the natural flow of the market , focusing on price structure instead of indicators or lagging signals. How Does the EA Work? The EA analyzes market structure changes using pure price action: Detects higher highs & higher lows for bullish structure Detects l
FREE
SMG Guard Pro
Tanawut Wongmanee
ユーティリティ
Smart Money Guardian The Ultimate Trade Manager & Equity Protection Expert Transform your manual trading with professional-grade discipline. Smart Money Guardian is not just a tool; it is your "Digital CEO" that manages every trade with mathematical precision, protecting your capital from emotional decisions and unexpected market volatility. ️ Why Choose Smart Money Guardian? Most manual traders fail due to a lack of exit discipline and poor risk management. This EA solves that by automating
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
エキスパート
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Chat Ai MT5
Indra Maulana
3 (2)
ユーティリティ
Friends, this tool does not work in backtesting and you must run it live. Chat Ai assistant a versatile and intelligent AI assistant Talk to the AI, get advice from it, give it orders Can be used in all charts, time frames, symbols, markets and... With a very simple interface This tool is an artificial intelligence assistant that you can chat with. You can give him different commands. for example: Tell him to open a buy order for you. Or tell him to close your sales deals Or tell it to change
Binance Futures Live an History Data
Bahadir Hayiroglu
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
You can see Binance Futures data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to pre-install the free Binance Future Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/82891 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the m
Global Market Sessions Visual Analyzer
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Global Market Sessions – Visual Analyzer for MT5 A lightweight MT5 indicator that visually maps Tokyo, London and New York sessions, auto-detects broker timezone & DST, and highlights the best liquidity windows for smarter trading. See the market’s rhythm at a glance. Trade with clarity, precision, and confidence. Overview Global Market Sessions is a powerful yet easy-to-use MT5 indicator that visually displays the world’s major trading sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) directly on your chart
FREE
LayerGuard Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
ユーティリティ
LayerGuard Pro - Professional Trade Management EA for MetaTrader 5 Product Description LayerGuard Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 that provides professional-grade trade management automation for your existing positions. Unlike traditional EAs that generate signals or open trades, LayerGuard Pro focuses on one critical aspect of trading: intelligent, automated management of Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. Core Philosophy: Management, Not Generation La
FREE
One Man Army Pro
Steven David Macswayne
エキスパート
Thank you for checking out One Man Army Pro USE THE DEMO FEATURE - Start with $10000 with 0.02 lots on any pair and any time frame and watch the profit come in. **PAIRS**      Look for ranging pairs Such as USD Pairs **Timeframe**   15 m (Recommended) **Lots**       0.05 for every $ 1000 in your account **LIVE SIGNAL COMING SOON** Come trade with us: https://discord.gg/KrZ8rqWEJ5 Variables: (See Screenshots for a recommended settings)  Mode_Of_Strategy: Use only Strategy_4 – This is the lat
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts：複数市場を監視し、重要なチャンスを見逃さない 概要 Custom Alerts は、複数の銘柄にまたがるトレードチャンスを一元的に監視したいトレーダーのためのダイナミックなソリューションです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power などの主要ツールと連携し、複数のチャートを切り替える手間なく、重要な市場変動を自動で通知します。ブローカーが提供するすべての資産クラスに対応しており、シンボルを入力する必要はありません。設定で資産クラスを選択するだけで、すぐにアラートを構成できます。 1. Custom Alerts がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 オールインワンの市場監視 • Custom Alerts は、為替、金属、暗号資産、指数、株式（ブローカーが対応している場合）からのシグナルを収集・統合します。 • 複数のチャートを切り替える必要がなくなり、明確で一元化された通知が得られます。 戦略に合わせたアラート構成 • ボリューム急増、通貨強弱の閾値、極端な価格変動など、目的に応じたアラート
Prosperity MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
5 (2)
エキスパート
High growth, low draw-down bot. Great for beginners AND pros. 5 COPIES LEFT - NEXT PRICE $999 Contact me after purchase for group info, manual and a personal bonus! Prosperity live fund, real money (>$2,000) signal:  CLICK HERE ABOUT A rare diamond in a sea of EAs - 4x improvements in most backtest stats. We read descriptions saying 'no martingale, grid, or 'AI'' - I offer alternate parameters... Original EA No history reading No .set files changing constantly, all built-in as default Not an 'ex
Exp THE X FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.79 (29)
エキスパート
これは標準的な指標に取り組んでいるMetaTrader 5のための万能自動エキスパートアドバイザーです。 UniversalEA コンストラクタEAには多数の関数が用意されています。 ポジションを開くために20のシグナルのうちの1つを選択し、MetaTraderパッケージに含まれる標準インディケータのシグナルを選別するために20のうち5つのフィルターを選択することができます。 さらに、指標のパラメータを調整したり、時間枠を選択したり、各信号の信号バーを指定したりできます。 注意！新しいユニバーサルトレーディングアドバイザーの Exp - カスタム指標に取り組んでいる xCustomEA  ： MetaTrader 5の ための Exp The xCustomEA MetaTrader 4の ための Exp The xCustomEA Description on English 自動取引アドバイザーを購入したい場合は、  TickSniperを チェックして ください  。 EAには以下の機能があります。  カウンタートレンド平均 トレンドの方向への追加の開口部 トレーリングストッ
EXport All symbol property to CSV
Karan Limpaitoon
ユーティリティ
This indicator like small script only attach on any chart. It will export All symbol name and property to CSV file. Location at MQL5/File/Data/ Format CSV Pattern like ["Symbol","Category","Sector","Industry","Description"] Example : "USDX","","Indexes","Undefined"","US Dollar Index" "Coffee","","Commodities","Commodities - Agricultural"","Coffee Cash Contract" "Airbnb_Inc_(ABNB.O)","","Communication Services","Internet Content & Information"","Airbnb Inc" "Akamai_Technologies_(AKAM.O)","","Tech
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
エキスパート
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
XAU Auto Buy EA MT5
Lie Ning Mao
エキスパート
EAの主な特徴 スマートな注文管理：注文の全体スイッチ、動的な最大ポジション計算、時間間隔制御などに対応。 柔軟な利食い・損切り：動的ストップロス、含み損保護利食い、トレーリングストップなど多様な利益保護機能。 SARシグナルフィルタリング：パラボリックSARのトレンドシグナルに基づき、より正確なエントリーポイントを提供。 高度なリスク管理：口座残高、証拠金比率などのリスク管理機能を内蔵し、安全な取引を実現。 多様な取引シナリオ対応：複数通貨ペア、異なる口座タイプ、各種戦略ニーズに対応。 新機能 動的ストップロス（Dynamic SL）：価格変動に応じて自動的にストップロスを調整し、リスクを低減。 高度なリスク管理：動的最大ポジション計算を有効化し、証拠金比率に基づきリスクを管理。 含み損保護利食い：含み損発生時に保護的な利食いを設定し、損失を軽減。 精密な損切り管理：各注文ごとに個別の損切り金額とスリッページ設定が可能。 EAパラメータ概要 主な設定項目： 注文パラメータ：注文全体スイッチ、最小間隔、スリッページ制御など。 SARパラメータ：加速因子、初期値、最大値の柔軟な設定、シ
Trading Copilot Beginner
Ilian Alexandre Thro
ユーティリティ
Expert Advisor to help beginners. It allows you to adjust the following parameters: Number of simultaneous positions The asset allowed to trade Maximum lots allowed per position Maximum number of positions per day When one of the parameters is not/no longer valid, the EA automatically closes new positions, preventing you from trading. This Expert Advisor helps you trade by mastering your trading psychology for you. VPS essential. Feel free to give me feedback and suggest further improvement
FREE
ForexcopyLocalMT5
Wei Ming Ding
ユーティリティ
1. 注文を 12 個のマスター アカウントから 100 個のスレーブ アカウントにコピーします。 スレーブ アカウントの数は 12 から 100 までカスタマイズできます。 2.MT4からMT4、MT4からMT5、MT5からMT4、MT5からMT5をサポートします。 3. EURUSD、EURUSDm、EURUSDk など、さまざまなプラットフォームでの取引種類のサフィックスを識別します。 4. カスタム通貨マッチング (XAUUSD=GOLD など)。 5. すべての取引をコピーすることも、買い、売り、決済命令のみをコピーすることもできます 6. ストッププロフィットとストップロスをコピーするかどうかを選択できます 7. マスター口座が買い、スレーブ口座が売り、またはその逆など、逆にコピーできます。 マスター口座がポジションを決済すると、同じ方向にコピーされたか逆にコピーされたかに関係なく、スレーブ口座も同時にポジションを決済します。 8. スレーブ口座が閉鎖されるなどの事故が発生した場合、マスター口座には清算シグナルがありますが、スレーブ口座はそれを時間内にコピーしません。 ス
Breakout Londres
Victor Paul Hamilton
エキスパート
マーチンゲールの夢想ではなく時間の検証を経た手法で取引する勇気はありますか ? . 悲しい真実は、最も収益性の高い戦略はバックテストでは最も退屈に見えることが多いですが、個人トレーダーはアクションと興奮を求めています - これがまさに彼らの95%がお金を失う理由です。 このEAは実際にユーザーの相互作用と理解を強制します - セッション時間を正しく設定し、ブローカーの要件を理解し、異なるシンボルに対してパラメーターを調整する必要があります。これは「設定して忘れる」タイプのブラックボックスではないため、一部の人はそれを「複雑」だと感じるのです。 皮肉なことに、これらの基本を理解することで、トレーダーは自動化システムを盲目的に使用するよりもはるかに成功するでしょう。 ブレイクアウト・ロンドレス ユニバーサルセッションブレイクアウトシステム Victorious Creations Labs 機能 ブレイクアウト・ロンドレスは、時間の検証を経たロンドンブレイクアウト戦略にインスパイアされた専門的なセッションブレイクアウトシステムです。爆発的なロンドン相場の動きを捉えるのに優れているだ
FREE
Dinosaur Hunter
Cao Wang
エキスパート
This EA is named Dinosaur Hunter(DH) because it can capture very large trend, such as 5000-10000 pips. DH trades infrequently as it patiently waits for the right market conditions. DH can load multiple currency pairs on a single chart to increase the number of trades. Live Signal This is a demo version that only for fixed lot size of 0.01. To obtain the full version, please purchase Dinosaur Hunter Pro . This EA has been tested from 2015 to the present. The test used data from Dukascopy. If yo
FREE
KP Stability Engine MT5
Ruben Fernandez Souto
ユーティリティ
️ KP Stability Engine – Professional Risk Infrastructure for MT5 KP Stability Engine is not a trading robot. It is a professional-grade account protection and risk control engine. Designed for traders and developers running one or multiple Expert Advisors, KP Stability Engine acts as a central risk governor that continuously monitors your account and dynamically limits exposure, drawdown, and floating losses in real time. It publishes live risk permissions using MT5 Global Variables, allowing
Gold Session Breakout Trading Expert
Eric John Peter Meissner
エキスパート
Session Pivots EA – LITE（無料版） Session Pivots EA – LITE は、事前に定義された市場セッションを使用した セッションベースのブレイクアウト取引戦略 を示すエキスパートアドバイザー（Expert Advisor）です。 本EAは、特定の取引時間内に セッションの高値と安値 を算出し、 セッション終了後に価格がこれらのレベルを ブレイクした際に自動で取引を行います 。 主な機能 **ICT Killzones（ニューヨーク時間）**に基づくセッション高値・安値の計算 セッション終了後の ブレイクアウト取引 逆方向ブレイクアウトロジック 同時に 1ポジションのみ保有 固定された リスク：リワード比 1:3 ストップロス（Stop Loss）およびテイクプロフィット（Take Profit）の自動計算 ブローカー仕様に準拠したストップレベルの検証 組み込みの リスク管理機能 取引設定 デフォルトロットサイズ： 0.03（調整可能） XAUUSD（ゴールド） および 主要なFX通貨ペア 向けに設計 XAUUSD（ゴールド） ストップロス距離は、
FREE
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.67 (15)
インディケータ
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
ユーティリティ
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Quanterly
Samuel Mkandawire
4.75 (4)
エキスパート
[Intentionally Retired/Expired. For DEMONSTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLY!!] Quanterly EA—Precision Meets Automation | Developed by Ravefxt | Contact: Ravefxt@gmail.com Unlock consistent trading potential with Quanterly EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking reliable automation in dynamic markets. This EA combines adaptive sensitivity with robust risk management to capitalise on price movements, offering a seamless blend of performance and control. Key Features: Customisable Se
FREE
RSIScalperPro
PATRICK WENNING
インディケータ
RSIScalperProをご紹介します - MetaTrader 5用のRSIベースの画期的なインジケーターで、1分足チャートでのスキャルピングに最適です！RSIScalperProを使うことで、正確なエントリーとエグジットのシグナルを得られる強力なツールを手に入れることができます。 RSIScalperProは、オーバーボートとオーバーソールドのレベルに対する明確なシグナルを提供する2つの異なるRSI指標を使用しています。好みに合わせて2つのRSIの時間枠や制限値を調整することができ、トレーディング戦略に最適な結果を得ることができます。チャート上の個々の矢印は、トレードのエントリーとエグジットのタイミングを簡単に特定するのに役立ちます。 また、RSIScalperProの特徴の1つは、カスタマイズ可能な3つの移動平均線です。これにより、トレンドの方向を判断し、強力なトレードシグナルを確認するのに役立ちます。これにより、早い段階でトレンドを検出し、収益性の高い取引に参加することができます。 さらに、RSIScalperProを新しい取引シグナルが出た際に音で知らせるように設定するこ
Binance Futures Library
Hadil Mutaqin SE
ライブラリ
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Futures Market from MT5 platform. Support Binance Futures USD-M and COIN-M Support Testnet mode Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit, StopMarket, StopLoss and TakeProfit Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header file and EA sample https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=17fWrZFeMZoSvH9-2iv4WDJhcyxG2eW17 Copy BinanceFutures.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  Bina
Blahtech VWAP MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (1)
インディケータ
Was: $69  Now: $49   Blahtech VWAP - Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is the ratio of price to total volume. It provides an average price over a specified time interval.  Links [  Install  |  Update  |  Documentation   ] Feature Highlights Configurable VWAP Line Sessions, intervals, anchored or continuous Previous day settlement line Standard Deviation bands Alerts at bar close or real time Automatic Broker or Tick volumes Significantly reduced CPU usage Input Parameters Expert Advisor Mo
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
エキスパート
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
QuantFiTech Scalp Gold
QFT L.L.C-FZ
エキスパート
QFT Scalp Gold is a XAUUSD scalping Robot designed for the M1 timeframe.  The trading system is designed to identify high probability market action and  capitalize on such information.  The trouble with most scalping systems is the general lack of a credible response when the market makes very large moves against a huge number of open trades, often relying on very low reward to risk ratio.  QFT Scalp Gold solves this problem with a unique recovery system that uses the unfavorable market  mov
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
ユーティリティ
あなたがメンバーである任意のチャネルから（プライベートおよび制限されたものを含む）シグナルを直接あなたのMT5にコピーします。  このツールは、トレードを管理し監視するために必要な多くの機能を提供しながら、ユーザーを考慮して設計されています。 この製品は使いやすく、視覚的に魅力的なグラフィカルインターフェースで提供されています。設定をカスタマイズして、数分で製品を使用を開始できます！ ユーザーガイド + デモ  | MT4版 | Discord版 デモを試してみたい場合は、ユーザーガイドにアクセスしてください。 Telegram To MT5 受信機は、ストラテジーテスターで動作しません！ Telegram To MT5の特徴 複数のチャネルから一度にシグナルをコピー プライベートおよび制限されたチャネルからシグナルをコピー BotトークンまたはChat IDは必要ありません   （必要に応じて使用することができます） リスク％または固定ロットを使用して取引 特定のシンボルを除外 すべてのシグナルをコピーするか、コピーするシグナルをカスタマイズするかを選択 すべてのシグナルを認
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
ユーティリティ
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 向け暗号資産チャートツール 概要 Crypto Charting for MT5 は、WebSocket を介して暗号資産の OHLC チャートデータをリアルタイムで提供します。複数の取引所に対応し、MT5 上で履歴データの自動更新が可能です。 機能 WebSocket によるリアルタイムデータ 自動履歴データ更新 接続障害時のスケジュール更新 全ての MT5 時間足に対応 OHLCV データ構成 ストラテジーテスターに対応 自動再接続機能付き 対応取引所 Binance、Bybit、OKX、KuCoin、MEXC、Gate.io、Bitget、XT.com 補足情報 ティックデータおよび板情報には、別製品の Crypto Ticks をご覧ください。 注意事項 DLL を使用していません。VPS に適しています。 Strategy Tester では WebRequest 機能は動作しません。 デモをご希望の場合は、MQL5 のプライベートメッセージでご連絡ください。 Full Documentati
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
ユーティリティ
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
ユーティリティ
Professional Footprint Chart EA - Complete Order Flow Trading Suite DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK WHEN TESTING  See What Market Makers See! The most comprehensive order flow analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Get institutional-grade volume analysis, real-time DOM, Time & Sales, and intelligent trade signals - all in one powerful EA. 6 Professional Panels - Complete order flow analysis suite Real-Time Tick Data - Live bid/ask volume at every price level Automatic Imbalance Detection - Spot
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
ユーティリティ
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
MetaTrader 5用Crypto Ticks – 暗号通貨のリアルタイムティックデータと板情報の統合 概要 Crypto Ticksは、主要な仮想通貨取引所からのリアルタイムティックデータとオーダーブック（板情報）をMetaTrader 5に直接ストリーミングします。スキャルピング、アルゴリズム戦略、ストラテジーテストを必要とするトレーダー向けに設計されています。 対応取引所 Binance：現物（アクティブなチャートに板情報）と先物（複数シンボル対応） KuCoin：現物と先物（チャート板サポート） Bybit：先物およびインバース先物 XT.com：現物と先物 主な機能 WebSocketによるリアルタイムティックデータ Binanceのデータストリーム対応：@trade, @ticker, @bookTicker, @aggTrade 取引所APIを使用したOHLCV履歴の完全更新 オーダーブックの可視化（最良の買値/売値と深さ） 自動再接続で安定性を確保 キャンドル精度向上のためのデータ置換 MT5再起動時に履歴を自動更新 ティックベースのデータを使ったStrategy
Dynamic Fibonacci Grid
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
ユーティリティ
MT5 用 Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard の最新バージョンを紹介します。 数多くの新機能を搭載したこの新しいダッシュボードは、トレード体験を一新し、市場や価格アクションをまったく新しい視点から見ることができます。複数のタイムフレームと複数のシンボルを同時に分析することで、新たな可能性を発見できます。手動トレードやポジション管理のための使いやすいインターフェース、そしてあらかじめ設定された自動売買戦略を適用するための拡張機能を備えています。さらに、DFGはストラテジーテスター内でトレーディングシミュレーターとして完全に機能し、過去データを使用してさまざまな市場環境を再現できます。ビジュアルモードで手動トレードを練習したり、高速モードで自動売買戦略をテストしたりすることが可能です。 主な特徴 • Dynamic Fibonacci Bands の概念に基づく、複数タイムフレームおよび複数シンボルの高度なテクニカル分析。 リアルタイム市場監視ダッシュボードにより、これまでにない効率性を体験できます。M1、M5、M15、H1 のチャートから得られる複雑な
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
ユーティリティ
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
ユーティリティ
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
FiboPlusMultiTF MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
A ready-made multitimeframe trading system based on automatic plotting and tracking of Fibonacci levels for buying and selling any symbol. Advantages Determines the trend direction based on a complex of 14 indicators ( Cx ), extremums of ZigZag ( Z ), RSI ( R ), Impulse ( I ) Displaying the values of 14 indicators comprising the trend direction ( Cx ) Plotting horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, channels View the plotting option of Fibonacci levels on any timeframe, with the abilit
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
ユーティリティ
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
ユーティリティ
Live Forex Signals サイト信号での取引用に設計されています   https://live-forex-signals.com/en と https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 パラメータ サイトへのサブスクリプションを持っている場合は、ユーザー名とパスワードlive-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com サブスクリプションがない場合は、フィールドを空のままにします; オープンされているお得な情報へのコメント リスクリスクは、取引のための預金の割合として、リスク=0の場合、値ロットが使用されます 取引のためのロット固定ボリューム UseTakeProfitは、サイトから利益を取る使用します 当サイトからのご利用停止のご案内 F r e c h encysignalupdateinminute顧問のサイトへの訪問頻度を指定します MaximumSpreadForT
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
ユーティリティ
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite Expert Advisor (EA) on MT5 while executing on prop-firm compliant futures accounts (e.g., Apex, Topstep) that clear via Tradovate. NEW in v2.0: Multi-Symbol Support (Trade Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow from one chart), List-Based Filtering. Click here to read the Full Manual & Setup Guide Key Features Multi-Symbol Control: Manage trades for multiple instruments simultaneously
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
ユーティリティ
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
ユーティリティ
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
ユーティリティ
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Equity Gaurd
Eredewei Henry Tiemo
ユーティリティ
️ Equity Protector EA – Auto SL & Trailing Stop for MT5 Protect your capital. Automate your risk. Maximize your control. The Equity Protector EA is a powerful risk management tool designed for Meta Trader 5 traders who prioritize capital preservation and smart trade automation. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, this EA ensures your account stays protected while optimizing trade exits with precision. Key Benefits Drawdown Shield Automatically monitors your accoun
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
MT5用Binance取引ツール 1. 本製品には、Websocketからのライブチャート、ヒストリカルチャート、そしてMT5ターミナルの再起動時に自動更新される機能が搭載されています。これにより、手動操作なしでスムーズにBinance取引を行うことができます。 スポットと先物で取引、ライブチャート、ヒストリカルデータが利用可能です。 チャート機能： 1. Websocket (wss) 経由のライブOHLCチャート 2. APIからの履歴更新 3. MT5を開くたびにチャートの履歴を自動更新 4. M1からMN1まで、すべての時間枠に対応 5. 利用可能なデータ：始値、高値、安値、終値、実出来高、ティック出来高 6. ストラテジーテスターを使用して、暗号資産データでエキスパートアドバイザーのあらゆる戦略をバックテストできます。 チャートと履歴に関する手順： 1. MT5オプションにURLを追加します。 2. 任意のチャートでユーティリティを起動し、モードをLIVEに設定し、取引所（例：Binance Spot）を選択します。初回実行時のみ「シンボルの作成」を「有効」にして、
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信