Advanced Market Structure
Advanced Market Structure EA
Advanced Market Structure EA is a fully configurable, institutional-grade market structure engine designed to decode price action with precision.
It transforms raw price data into clear structural intelligence, allowing traders and automated strategies to operate with context, logic, and multi-timeframe alignment.
This EA does not rely on lagging indicators. Instead, it builds a dynamic structural map of the market, identifying where price is, where it came from, and where it is likely to react.
Core Market Structure Engine
🔹 Swing Point Identification
The EA automatically detects and classifies valid swing highs and swing lows, forming the foundation of market structure analysis.
Swing sensitivity, validation logic, and confirmation rules are fully customizable via inputs.
This enables:
-
Clean structure mapping
-
Noise reduction
-
Adaptive behavior across different instruments and timeframes
🔹 Breaks of Structure (BOS) & Change of Character (CHOCH)
The EA identifies structural breaks with precision:
-
Bullish and bearish Breaks of Structure
-
Early Change of Character signals
-
Optional candle-close or wick-based confirmation
Each break is validated within its structural context, reducing false signals and improving decision quality.
🔹 Multi-Timeframe Market Structure
One of the EA’s most powerful features is its true multi-timeframe structure logic.
You can:
-
Define a higher timeframe for macro structure
-
Define a lower timeframe for execution structure
-
Track alignment, conflict, or transitions between timeframes
This allows strategies such as:
-
HTF bias + LTF entries
-
Structure-based filtering
-
Context-aware automation
Market Phases & Price Behavior
🔹 Retracement & Expansion Detection
The EA distinguishes between:
-
Impulse (Expansion) phases
-
Corrective (Retracement) phases
This enables:
-
Smarter entries
-
Avoiding late trades
-
Structure-aware risk placement
Retracement depth, expansion validation, and phase rules are fully adjustable.
🔹 Structure Location Awareness
Price is constantly evaluated relative to structure:
-
Inside structure
-
At structure boundaries
-
Outside structure (expansion or breakout zones)
This allows the EA to understand where price is operating, not just what price is doing.
Advanced Contextual Features
🔹 Fair Value Gap (FVG) Identification
The EA automatically detects Fair Value Gaps created by imbalanced price delivery.
You can configure:
-
Minimum gap size
-
Validity conditions
-
Whether FVGs are used as filters, targets, or areas of interest
🔹 Session Range Analysis
The EA supports session-based logic, including:
-
Session high / low tracking
-
Session range expansion
-
Post-session structural behavior
This is ideal for:
-
London / New York strategies
-
Range expansion models
-
Session-based breakouts or fades
🔹 Area of Interest (AOI) Identification
Based on structure, price behavior, and optional filters, the EA identifies Areas of Interest, including:
-
Structural reaction zones
-
Expansion origins
-
Confluence areas
AOIs provide a clear framework for decision-making rather than random entries.
Full Customization & Control
Every component of the EA is controlled through input parameters, allowing traders to:
-
Enable or disable individual features
-
Adjust sensitivity and validation rules
-
Adapt the EA to different markets, styles, and strategies
This makes the EA suitable for:
-
Discretionary traders using it as a visual structure engine
-
Fully automated strategies
-
Research, backtesting, and optimization workflows
Designed for Serious Traders
Advanced Market Structure EA is not a black box.
It is a structural intelligence system designed to give traders clarity, context, and control — whether used manually or as the foundation of automated execution.