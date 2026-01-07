Candle Liquidity Detector
- Indicatori
- Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
🔥 Smart Liquidity Levels Indicator (Multi-Timeframe)
🚀 Identify Untouched Liquidity Zones with Precision
The Smart Liquidity Levels Indicator is a professional trading tool designed to help traders visualize untouched liquidity highs and lows from higher timeframes directly on the chart.
This indicator automatically scans historical candles on a selected higher timeframe (HTF) and plots liquidity levels that have NOT yet been taken by price, allowing traders to anticipate high-probability reaction zones, stop-hunts, and institutional targets.
📌 Key Features
✅ Multi-Timeframe Liquidity Detection
Select any timeframe (H1, H4, D1, etc.) and project its untouched liquidity levels onto your current chart.
✅ Untouched Highs & Lows Only
The indicator intelligently checks each candle and filters out liquidity that has already been taken, leaving only valid and meaningful levels.
✅ Automatic Updates
Levels refresh only when a new candle forms on the selected timeframe, ensuring clean performance and no unnecessary recalculations.
✅ Clear Visual Design
-
High liquidity → Red lines
-
Low liquidity → Blue lines
-
Shifted text labels show timeframe + exact price, avoiding chart clutter.
✅ Optimized & Lightweight
No lag, no repainting, no indicators overload — perfect for professional trading environments.
🎯 How Traders Use This Indicator
✔ Identify institutional targets
✔ Anticipate liquidity grabs & stop hunts
✔ Use as take-profit or reversal zones
✔ Combine with Price Action, SMC, ICT, or Order Flow strategies
✔ Ideal for Forex, Indices, Crypto & Stocks
⚙️ Customizable Inputs
-
Liquidity Timeframe
-
Lookback candles
-
Line colors & width
-
Text size, color & forward shift
Full control to match your trading style.
🧠 Who Is This Indicator For?
✔ Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders
✔ ICT methodology users
✔ Swing & intraday traders
✔ Traders looking for clean liquidity mapping without manual drawing
⚠️ Important Notes
🔹 This indicator does NOT repaint
🔹 Works on all symbols and brokers
🔹 Best results when combined with market structure & confirmation
⭐ Why Choose This Indicator?
Because liquidity drives the market — and this tool gives you a clear, objective, and automated way to see where the market is most likely to move next.