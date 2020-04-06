XAU Assassin

🆓 FREE XAU Assassin EA – Built Exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD)

Contact on Telegram here t.me/SaravananL to get free EA file.

FREE access – No upfront cost. No subscription.

XAU Assassin EA is a professionally designed Expert Advisor developed only for XAUUSD (Gold), focused on disciplined, rule-based trading.

This product is shared free initially, so traders can test, validate, and gain confidence before any profit sharing applies.

🔥 Why Choose XAU Assassin?

  • 🥇 Specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD)

  • 📊 Demo & real-market tested

  • 📎 Live / demo results attached

  • ⚙️ Account-specific configuration

  • 🚫 No upfront payment or license fee

🎯 How You Get the EA

This listing is published only for market visibility.

👉 The real EA file and exact recommended settings are provided directly via Telegram.

  • Configured to your account number

  • Available for Demo or Real accounts

  • Demo testing supported before real usage

💰 Fair & Transparent Cost Model

  • 100% FREE until you recover your deposited amount

  • 💵 After deposit recovery, 50% profit sharing

  • ❌ No profit → No payment

🤝 Risk-Friendly Approach

Start on Demo, verify performance, then move to Real trading when satisfied.
This EA is offered as a partnership model, not a product sale.

📩 Interested? Contact me on Telegram to get the real EA and settings.

⚠️ Important Note:
The EA published here is not the final version.
You must contact me directly to receive the actual working EA.


Backtest Result from sep 2025 - dec 2025 attached.


